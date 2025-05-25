Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is garnering plenty of hype. However, 2008 NBA champion Tony Allen remains unconvinced that Flagg will become a franchise-changing star. In an interview with GrindCityMedia’s YouTube channel, Allen didn’t hold back and said he's more Andrei Kirilenko than Kevin Durant.

“I don’t think Cooper Flagg’s going to turn a franchise around like that,” Allen said. “I ain’t seeing KD. I’m just not seeing all that. I’m seeing Andrei Kirilenko.”

Furthermore, Allen doubled down, adding, “He’s going to be a one-time All-Star. I don’t see it, bro. I’m just not hyped on these Duke kids. He is nice, but his max-out potential is Andrei Kirilenko.”

Allen's comments go against the consensus of Flagg's potential after he dominated at Duke, setting new freshman records for both the Blue Devils and the ACC as they reached the Final Four before a stunning loss. The young star wrapped up his lone season at Duke averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He also shot an impressive 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Flagg joined an elite group of Blue Devils stars, Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor, who have all earned both ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

Flagg is now slated to go to the Dallas Mavericks after their shocking NBA Draft Lottery win. While there has been some speculation about the Mavericks trading the top pick for somebody like Giannis Antetokounmpo, all the reporting suggests they will simply keep the pick and draft the Duke product.

Ultimately, whether Cooper Flagg will meet the hype and prove Tony Allen wrong remains one of the biggest questions heading into draft night. With his elite tools, standout college season, and top-prospect ranking, all eyes will be on Flagg when the NBA Draft unfolds on June 25.