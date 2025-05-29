JJ Watt may be retired, but the former Houston Texans star still knows how to make headlines. The NFL legend recently paid a visit to the Pat McAfee Show, and one moment in particular had social media buzzing—a dunk that showed the three-time Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t lost his hops.

Watt took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share several photos from his stop at McAfee’s “Thunderdome” studio in Lawrence, Indiana. His caption read the following.

“When in Indiana… @PatMcAfeeShow”

The tweet perfectly set the tone for what was clearly a fun, lighthearted appearance.

The second photo was the one that stole the show—Watt mid-air, throwing down a powerful dunk while wearing a hoodie and jeans. At 6’5” and 288 pounds (his playing weight), Watt still looked every bit the elite athlete who terrorized quarterbacks throughout his career.

The clip, which quickly made the rounds online, reminded fans why JJ Watt’s name still carries weight across all sports circles. His vertical leap was a key part of his dominance in the NFL, with a 37-inch jump recorded at the 2011 combine. This moment on the McAfee show simply put that explosiveness on full display again.

His ability to dunk at 36 years old isn’t just impressive—it’s downright rare for a retired defensive lineman. It speaks volumes about his enduring work ethic and love for competition. The Watt dunk was a reminder of what made him a fan favorite, and why he still commands attention whenever he steps into the spotlight.

Beyond the athletic display, the visit offered fans a look at Watt’s post-retirement life. Still active in sports media, he continues to bring energy, charisma, and a strong presence—whether on set or above the rim.

Whether it's breaking down film, raising money for charity, or soaring through the air for a dunk, the NFL news surrounding JJ Watt proves one thing, he's still built different.