OKLAHOMA CITY — Head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the 2025 NBA Finals after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. It’s the franchise’s first conference title in 12 years. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named MVP of the series. Then, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault delivered a memorable speech for fans in jubilation at the Paycom Center.

After reflecting on the franchise’s long journey over the past dozen years and beyond, Daigneault had one request for the passionate Thunder fanbase that stood by its team through thick and thin.

“Just one thing for our fans: rest up this week because we’re going to need you Thursday,” Daigneault said.

The Paycom Center was deafening throughout the Thunder’s blowout victory in Game 5. Oklahoma City closed out the opening frame leading the Timberwolves, 26-9, and essentially never looked back. The Thunder outscored the Timberwolves 39-23 before halftime, keeping a 20+ point lead intact until Daigneault emptied his bench in the fourth quarter as Thunder fans rejoiced.

Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s tribute to Thunder fans

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Clinching the NBA Finals against the Timberwolves was a unique moment for the franchise and its fans, which Thunder All-Star Gilgeous-Alexander admitted during his postgame media availability. Closing out the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday was a motivating factor for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, rather than potentially heading back to Minneapolis for Game 6.

“I didn’t want to go back to Minnesota, travel-wise. I wanted the fans to enjoy the moment with us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I wanted them to be able to see it unfold in front of their eyes. I wanted people to celebrate tonight in our building. Go home. Get drunk. Whatever they do. I want them to have fun with the moment, and it was good. I just wanted to make sure that above all, I could give my energy and my effort to try to give these guys what they deserve.”

The Thunder will host Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 5.