May 29, 2025 at 2:37 AM ET

It has been quite a ride in the 2024-25 NBA season so far for Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But he's not done yet.

After being named the 2025 NBA Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another major award to his resume, as he won the 2025 Western Conference Finals MVP, as he led the Thunder to a series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the league MVP in the bag and an NBA Finals berth with the Thunder, the former Kentucky Wildcats star will be joining future Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry in an exclusive club.

From the NBA Communications X account: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award and play in the NBA Finals presented by @YouTubeTV in the same season since Golden State’s Stephen Curry in 2015-16.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will officially complete that feat once he steps on the court in the 2025 NBA Finals. For now, he and the Thunder will still have to wait to see which team they will be locking horns with in the last stage of the playoffs, with the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks still battling it out in the Eastern Conference finals.

That series could be over as soon as this Thursday night, though, as Indiana could set the date with the Thunder in the NBA Finals with a win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 5.

With his ability to take over games on offense, Gilgeous-Alexander has become such a dangerous weapon for the Thunder on the court that none of Oklahoma City's previous three playoff opponents managed to solve. He dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, thwarted the Denver Nuggets in the second round and humbled the Timberwolves in the conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a spectacular series versus the Timberwolves. After lighting up Minnesota for 34 points on 14-for-25 shooting in the Thunder's series-clinching 124-94 win on Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander concluded the Western Conference finals with averages of 31.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds through five games.