Max Waldo parts ways with Cloud9 League of Legends after 2 years and a regional championship with the organization.

Previously known as kaizen, Max Waldo made his LCS debut as Cloud9’s Positional and Strategic Coach in 2021 after working with 100 Thieves Academy.

Cloud9 announced their roster for the 2023 season a month ago which included Max Waldo’s position change from Head Coach to Positional Coach after Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodríguez’ return.

Now, a few weeks after said announcement, Cloud9 LoL tweeted the sudden change. “Today Max departs from Cloud9 and our League of Legends team to pursue content creation

An amazing coach, friend, and content machine – thank you!”

Today Max departs from Cloud9 and our League of Legends team to pursue content creation An amazing coach, friend, and content machine – thank you @MaxWaldo_! pic.twitter.com/D5PWnD6DvQ — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) December 29, 2022

Max himself provided more insight into his departure: “100% my decision to leave, I had an awesome 2 years with C9 and wish them nothing but the best. I made the decision recently which is why I was included in their most recent team announcement.”

No member of the League of Legends team has responded publicly apart from Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami with a simple “good bye mr waldo.”

The coach’s name rose to prominence recently, a year after he joined Cloud9. This is partly due to the signing of Nick “LS” De Cesare, another prominent name in international League of Legends and Max’s friend, as C9’s Head Coach. LS departs only a few weeks after, stirring controversy throughout the region. Max Waldo then stepped up to fill LS’ vacated spot for the rest of the year. Under his guidance, the boys in blue finished 2nd in the Spring regular season but exited 4th in the playoffs.

Max Waldo and C9 made a worse finish in Summer, finishing 5th after the round robins. However, they would then overturn expectations and win the LCS 2022 Championship after sweeping 100 Thieves in the finals. Their Worlds run ended the same as many of the other Western teams’ did – failed to get out of the Group Stage.

It seems Max Waldo will be pursuing content creation in the future. He’s already been making coaching content occasionally on his YouTube channel. Perhaps he intends to make more content more regularly after he let go of his organizational duties. He has also been streaming on his Twitch channel, albeit irregularly.