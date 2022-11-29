Published November 29, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Cloud9 doesn’t intend to fix what isn’t broken and kept most of their League of Legends roster for the LCS 2023 season.

Cloud9 LoL LCS 2023 Roster

Cloud9 revealed their League of Legends roster via a YouTube video, including some justifications and context to their decisions.

Top Lane

Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami was right beside Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne as they presented the rest of the team, so he was technically the first revelation.

Fudge joined the org for the 2021 season as a top laner, before testing out being a mid laner to make space for Park “Summit” Woo-tae. With the latter’s departure, Fudge made his way back to top, and it seems it will be that way for the upcoming year. He’s been a core member of Cloud9 after he replaced Eric “Licorice” Ritchie.

Jungle

Robert “Blaber” Huang has been Cloud9’s mainstay jungler since his joining in 2018. As the member with the longest stay on Cloud9, the org and the player soon became synonymous after C9 lost their franchise player when superstar AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi retired.

Blaber has a lot of accolades on his belt, including several Split MVPs, a Rookie of the Split, and multiple Worlds appearances.

He is also highly regarded as one of the best junglers in the region, and even being competitive as such internationally. Blaber’s aggressive playstyle in the jungle took LCS by storm, and both the West and the East couldn’t deny his abilities when he was chucked into Worlds and MSI.

Mid Lane

Here comes the change. Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev will be coming in from Team Vitality’s academy team, Vitality.Bee. Diplex’ name has been making the rounds recently, especially after showing his skill in the LFL and EU Masters. At only 19 years old, he will get the chance to prove his capabilities on a major region stage as Cloud9 picks him up.

He will be replacing Nikolaj “Jensen” Jensen, who came back to C9 and the LCS only last year. No news of another LCS team picking Jensen up for the upcoming season has surfaced yet, so it seems he will be spending the Spring Split teamless once again.

Bot Lane

C9 enlisted the aid of Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol for the 2022 season, and he’s performed wonderfully for the team. From being a member of T1 Challengers, Berserker quickly became one of the best AD carries in the LCS. He’s retaining his spot as C9’s starting bot laner, since despite being a native Korean, he seems to have no problems communicating with his lane partner.

Support

Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen role swapped to support earlier this year after the departure of Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon from the main team. Historically an AD Carry, Zven has surely been sharing some of his veterancy and expertise on the role towards Berserker. Despite having different mother tongues, the two have been shown to conquer the language barrier. The bond between the two bot laners might be partly why the org decided to not disturb the delicate balance the two have formed.

Coaching Staff

Lots of coaching staff changes will also happen come the 2023 season. The most notable change is the return of Alfonso “mithy” Rodríguez as the team’s Head Coach after being with 100 Thieves for a year. Mithy has a long list of teams he’s been part of, but his time in G2 Esports and Origen as their support player was when his name rose to fame. He started coaching for Fnatic in 2020, C9 in 2021, 100 Thieves last year, then back to Cloud9 for the coming year.