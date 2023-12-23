With Jonathan Majors out of future MCU films, Doctor Doom and 5 more Kang-level villain threats can replace him in Avengers.

Following the announcement that the MCU will no longer feature Jonathan Majors in upcoming Avengers films, fans are curious about which Kang-level villains will take his place. Luckily, besides various Kang variants, Marvel has a range of other villains to consider.

#1 Doctor Doom

As speculations initially emerged about the MCU shifting its focus away from Kang as the central antagonist in The Multiverse Saga, enthusiasts quickly began suggesting Doctor Doom as a compelling replacement for the upcoming phases of the franchise.

Now, Doctor Doom is a longstanding supervillain in Marvel's repertoire. He holds dual roles as the tyrannical ruler of Latveria. And the primary nemesis of The Fantastic Four in the comic books. This creates a golden opportunity for the studio to reintroduce the character.

What makes Doctor Doom an ideal candidate with a much Kang-level villain threat, is his association with the Secret Wars event. In this narrative arc, Doom assumes the leadership of all supervillains. In the comics, it made gave him formidable power levels and strategic acumen.

Choosing Doctor Doom for The Multiverse Saga makes strategic sense, given his broad audience recognition. If Marvel handles it well, it could surpass the impact of Thanos in Phase 4.

#2 Galactus

Galactus made a single live-action appearance in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. But the portrayal deviated significantly from the character's iconic form. What makes Galactus particularly frightening is not inherent malevolence. Rather, he embodies a force of nature compelled to consume planets for survival.

This innate drive to feed, although destructive, positions Galactus as a necessary entity within the cosmic order.

Interestingly, Galactus shares some parallels with Kang the Conqueror. Both figures, despite their seemingly destructive actions, operate within a framework that hints at a peculiar kind of cosmic balance. Galactus, driven by the imperative to sustain himself, unwittingly plays a role in maintaining order in the universe. His demise, however, poses an ominous threat — the unleashing of Abraxas, a vastly more destructive force capable of plunging the entire multiverse into chaos.

This dynamic adds layers to Galactus as a character, portraying him not as a conventional villain but as a cosmic entity with intricate ties to the delicate equilibrium of the cosmos.

#3 The Beyonder

Since the MCU is looking to shift towards the multiverse and secret wars, The Beyonder makes an interesting and reasonable choice.

The Beyonder is a formidable cosmic entity that creates Battle World, a unique planet serving as a battleground for Marvel's heroes and villains to determine the ultimate victor. In the context of The Multiverse Saga's focus on the multiverse, The Beyonder could bring in characters from alternate universes. Therefore, intensifying the conflict in his iteration of the Secret War.

This unexpected twist adds a layer of unpredictability and potential for diverse character interactions, injecting fresh excitement into the evolving MCU storyline.

#4 Annihilus

Another Marvel comic villain that has yet to make an appearance in the MCU is Annihilus. This winged MCU villain is traditionally associated with the Fantastic Four and resides in the foreboding Negative Zone.

The Negative Zone, as depicted in the comics, is an alternate dimension solely comprised of antimatter. Within this realm, Annihilus and his minions dwell, poised to unleash havoc on any reality governed by matter once they breach the confines of the Negative Zone. Marvel has the opportunity to incorporate Annihilus into a multiverse-themed film by establishing The Negative Zone as the void that separates each universe.

This conceptualization would provide a compelling reason for heroes from various dimensions to unite and thwart the impending threat should Annihilus manage to escape.

#5 Mephisto

While Mephisto has yet to make an appearance in the MCU, persistent rumors have linked him to various projects. Some dating back to WandaVision. Despite not inherently being associated with the multiverse like Kang, Mephisto remains a powerful demonic entity from another realm. In fact, with Agatha's new story coming to Disney+, he could easily incorporate dimension-hopping into his repertoire within the MCU.

Notably, Mephisto's character boasts a less intricate backstory compared to figures like Doctor Doom or Annihilus, potentially allowing for a swift integration into the narrative. Like Wanda, the addition of Mephisto introduces a dark and mystical element.

Therefore, offering a different flavor of threat that could dynamically reshape the unfolding storyline in the MCU. Just exactly what they would need for another phase.

#6 What if…? Ultron

So far what we've learned with MCU is nothing's impossible. What if…? made sure of that. Looking back at season 1, a far much greater Kang-level villain can be Ultron. His live-action debut provided insight into the character's nature and demonstrated why he poses a challenge to a team of Avengers.

Meanwhile, his animated counterpart underscored Ultron's ability to traverse the multiverse and assert dominance in his quest for ultimate power.

Crucially, Ultron's status as an AI construct opens the door for seamless reintroduction as an antagonist in future movies. The malleability of this character allows writers to explore various versions of Ultron, presenting the possibility that the next iteration of the Avengers could confront a distinct Ultron from another reality.

With Jonathan Majors' character now uncertain, the looming question is whether he will be recast. Alternatively, the MCU may explore the introduction of characters mentioned earlier, some of whom pose an equal or even greater Kang-level villain threat.