Turns out, Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness won't be his last MCU rodeo. Director Sam Raimi is reportedly in consideration to direct Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Despite rumors of removing original writers for “The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars” projects, Marvel Studios is considering a new director for the latter. At present, Raimi is the leading candidate to direct the MCU reboot. This marks a departure from previous Avengers films. For context, the same director continued from one installment to the next.

What's interesting about Sam Raimi potentially directing the Secret Wars is the comparison to his previous superhero films. Usually, he'd focus on stories centered around a single hero. Take the Spiderman trilogy for example.

Now, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is the only confirmed character for these films. However, his continued involvement in the MCU remains uncertain due to ongoing controversies.

Here is where rumors of Marvel Studios reportedly reaching out to new casts sound real. Apparently, new and ‘veteran MCU actors are in talks to join Secret Wars. Fans expect it to be larger than previous Avengers films.

Andrew Garfield, rumored to return as Spider-Man, and Hugh Jackman, discussing Wolverine's future in the MCU, are among the actors under consideration. Jackman is also set to reprise Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” marking an exciting crossover fans have long awaited.

While “Deadpool 3” production has been temporarily halted due to Hollywood strikes, it offers the promise of seeing Wolverine and Deadpool together on screen.

Plus, with Sam Raimi to direct the Avengers: Secret Wars, it would please not just casual moviegoers. But fans who also expect almost comic-accurate depictions for the final Avengers Assemble.