The anticipation for Avengers: Secret Wars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is reaching a fever pitch. Scheduled for release in 2027, this film marks the culmination of Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga. While details about the film remain unknown, a rumor suggests that the Avengers movie could serve as a complete MCU reboot.

For starters, Secret Wars allegedly drew inspiration from Jonathan Hickman's 2015 comic book crossover event, which acted as a soft reboot of the Marvel Universe. In the comics, characters were adjusted to better accommodate future storylines. This has led many to speculate that Avengers: Secret Wars presents the ideal opportunity to refresh the franchise.

What's fascinating about linking Avengers: Secret Wars to an MCU reboot is the multiversal event of recent movies. Fans have seen the franchise entertain characters and narratives from different universes. It also introduces the Council of Kangs, time-traveling conquerors seeking dominion over the Sacred Timeline and time itself. With universes colliding, time manipulation, and cosmic forces at play, it's the perfect MCU reboot or the end game of the end game.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speculation also suggests that this may bring the MCU's multiverse to an end, making interdimensional travel no longer possible.

While the specifics remain uncertain, such a development aligns with storytelling needs, simplifying future MCU sagas. The multiverse's collapse could lead to a universal reset, birthing a new Sacred Timeline similar to the MCU's but with key differences.

Avengers: The Secret Wars' MCU reboot could usher in multiple superhero teams and, therefore, a new era for MCU fans.