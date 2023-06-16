Secret Invasion is coming out soon on Disney Plus, and it promises to deliver the next chapter of Samuel Jackson Jr.'s Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fans. But before the six-episode premiere season lands on the streaming service, fans need to check several shows and movies first. We take a look below at the MCU projects to catch before the latest Phase 5 series drops.

6 MCU films and shows you must binge-watch before Secret Invasion comes out

6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Before this film came out, SHIELD was the premiere superhuman law enforcement agency in the MCU, casting its presence in almost every project back then. That all changed when The Winter Soldier was released and revealed that Hydra had planted itself deep into the organization, causing it to disband.

From that chaos, we see Nick Fury go from the world's top spy back to hiding beneath the shadows to keep evil at bay. Ever since that Phase 2 movie, Fury has been operating behind the scenes to help key allies out while handling his own personal fights. With Secret Invasion coming out, this Captain America film will help establish how Fury started his journey towards this Disney Plus series.

5. Captain Marvel

Although The Marvels is the official sequel to Captain Marvel, it can be argued that Secret Invasion follows through with a lot of story elements from the first movie. In it, fans are introduced to staple characters that will appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series, such as Talos, his daughter G'iah, and the group of Skrulls they belonged to. Fans also got a glimpse of Nick Fury's life in the 1990s before he took on the top job at SHIELD.

Fans can expect to see the progression of Talos' character in Secret Invasion and how the Skrulls have gone on to become the antagonists in the series. It's also confirmed that Emilia Clarke is playing an older version of G'iah, making her story much more intriguing for fans everywhere.

4. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sandwiched between the first and third movies of the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, Far From Home is a generic Spidey adventure involving his valued secret identity, a budding relationship with MJ, and a cunning foe in Mysterio. But right in the middle of all these complexities is Nick Fury tasking Peter Parker to help Quentic Beck, who at that point was masquerading as a multiversal hero, in containing various threats around Europe. Turns out, there's more than meets the eye here when it comes to the film's Secret Invasion connections.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First off, we discover Fury has been in a space station manned by Skrulls during the events of Far From Home. The version we see running around with Maria Hill was no other than Talos and his wife, Soren. This plot twist helps explain what Fury and his Skrull friends have been doing since Captain Marvel and can be seen as one of the movies that lead to Secret Invasion itself.

3. Captain America: Civil War

It's no secret that James Rhodes, as portrayed by Don Cheadle, will be making an appearance in Secret Invasion. But before that, the pivotal MCU movie to watch involving his character is no other than Captain America: Civil War, due to the massive change he suffered in the film.

In it, we see the Avengers torn in half over the Sokovia Accords, a new policy preventing heroes from acting independently without any government oversight. After the climactic battle between Stever Rogers and Iron Man, we see the latter fail in his attempt to save Rhodey as he plunged from the sky. In the process, we see him paralyzed from the waist down. But even if that's the case, his subsequent appearances in Infinity War, Endgame, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier show that his spirits haven't been dampened. It remains to be seen how much has changed with Rhodes and what kind of Avenger we're going to get in Secret Invasion.

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Along with Nick Fury, Talos, G'iah, and James Rhodes, Martin Freeman's Everett Ross is making his MCU comeback in Secret Invasion. To better understand where he was before this Disney Plus series, it's imperative to catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first.

In the movie itself, we see Ross aid Shuri and the Wakandans in their fight against Namor by handing out classified intelligence to them. In the process, CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine had him arrested for doing so. The film ends with Okoye rescuing Ross from captivity. Although the trailers have shown him back in action, fans will have to wait for Secret Invasion to come out to find out how Ross goes from a fugitive to a CIA operative once again.

1. WandaVision

While the main story connects more to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the ending has a surprising connection to Secret Invasion. In it, we see Monica Rambeau being approached by a female Skrull with an invitation from Nick Fury to join him in space. This is a neat tease for both the upcoming MCU series and The Marvels, as the latter's trailer confirms that Monica will join SWORD, the counterpart of SHIELD that deals with extraterrestrial threats. It also adds another layer to Secret Invasion by teasing SWORD and how it'll be adapted for the upcoming series.

There are a lot more Marvel films and shows that give more history to the characters coming out in Secret Invasion, but these six give more meat to the bone. Stay tuned because in less than a week, Secret Invasion will be landing on Disney Plus, giving MCU fans another chapter to look forward to.