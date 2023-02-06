With National Signing Day in the books, the 2023 college football recruiting cycle is officially over. These recruits will go on to shape their teams for the next few years, and could be true difference-makers at the collegiate level. One team in desperate need of some difference-makers heading into National Signing Day was Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have fallen on hard times recently, with their last winning season coming in 2016. However, the hiring of ex-Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provides some hope for them. Rhule has helped turn both Temple and Baylor around before, and Nebraska is hoping that he can work his magic for the third time.

Nebraska finished the recruiting cycle with the 29th-ranked recruiting class, featuring four four-star recruits, now that National Signing Day is behind us. While not amazing, it’s important to remember that Rhule only joined the team in late November, so he hasn’t had the time to recruit that other coaches have had.

With that in mind, the fact that he managed to put together a better class than teams like Washington and Mississippi State is pretty impressive. So without further ado, here are the players that make up Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class with National Signing Day now in the books.

Nebraska football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day

EDGE Princewell Umanmielen

Umanmielen, a four-star edge rusher from Manor, Texas, is Nebraska’s top recruit that has enrolled. As a junior, he was the Defensive Lineman of the Year in his district, and a second-team all-state selection. Nebraska was the only school that he made an official visit to, but he had offers from several other Power Five teams.

EDGE Cameron Lenhardt

Hailing from IMG Academy in Florida, Lenhardt is the other four-star recruit who has already enrolled at Nebraska. Although officially being an edge rusher, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman started to take snaps on the interior in his senior season. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports describes him as, “a bit of a boom-or-bust type of prospect given the position ambiguity.” Lenhardt committed to Nebraska after making a visit to Maryland shortly before the early signing period.

OT Gunner Gottula

Gottula is the first of several recruits from the state of Nebraska. The Lincoln-native stands at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, and is the fourth-highest-rated recruit in the state. He also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.

EDGE Maverick Noonan

Noonan sits right behind Gottula as the fifth-best recruit from the state of Nebraska. His father, Danny Noonan, was an All-American at Nebraska and is now a member of the school’s Hall of Fame, and was a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1987 NFL Draft. Maverick Noonan received offers from many other Power Five teams, including Big Ten rivals Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan State.

CB Dwight Bootle II

Bootle is a three-star cornerback who hails from Miami. His brother, DiCaprio Bootle, played cornerback for four years at Nebraska, and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwight Bootle’s other offers include Michigan, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

EDGE Kai Wallin

Wallin is a three-star JUCO transfer from American River Community College in Sacramento, California. Among JUCO transfers, Wallin ranks as the eighth-best edge rusher and the 17th-best player from the Golden State. He chose Nebraska over Kansas, Indiana, and Oregon State.

CB Syncere Safeeullah

Safeeullah is a three-star recruit who also hails from IMG Academy. He also received Power Five offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Boston College.

WR Malachi Coleman

Coleman is the crown jewel of the Huskers’ recruiting class, ranking as the best player in Nebraska and the No. 11 wide receiver. He played defensive end in high school too, and was very productive on both sides of the ball, while also playing basketball and competing in track and field events. He made official visits to Michigan and Colorado, and received offers from multiple Power Five schools.

DL Riley Van Poppel

Van Poppel is the fourth and final four-star recruit from Nebraska’s 2023 class. Hailing from Argyle, Texas, he racked up 40 tackles, 14 TFL and seven sacks as a junior, earning Utility Player of the Year honors in his district. He also made an official visit to Michigan and received offers from a couple other Power Five teams.

ATH Demitrius Bell

Bell is a three-star athlete from Nashville who primarily plays wide receiver. He ranks as the 11th-best player from Tennessee in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Bell also made visits to Kentucky and Michigan State.

CB Ethan Nation

Nation is a three-star recruit from Roswell, Georgia who primarily plays cornerback, but also plays wide receiver. As a senior, he racked up 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, and three interceptions, and was Co-Athlete of the Year in his region. He received offers elsewhere, Nebraska was the only school he officially visited.

WR Jaidyn Doss

Doss is a three-star receiver from Peculiar, Missouri who can also play running back and take kick returns. According to 247’s Allen Trieu, Doss has, “Good, not elite measurables, but has all the tools to be a productive college player, one that offense will have a lot of options with how to deploy.” He received offers from a plethora of Power Five and Big Ten teams.

S Rahmir Stewart

Stewart is a safety who, while being slightly undersized, has more than enough tools to make up for it. Brian Dohn of 247 describes him as a “Determined, tough competitor who excels in pressure situations.” As a freshman in 2019, Stewart racked up 31 tackles and three interceptions. The Philadelphia-native also made an official visit to Jackson State.

DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Carroll-Jackson is a three-star defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He made an official visit to Syracuse and received offers from Georgia, Florida, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers, but chose to attend Nebraska.

TE Ismael Smith Flores

Smith Flores is a three-star tight end from Arlington, Texas. In 2022, he caught 15 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He chose Nebraska over Rutgers and Iowa, his father’s alma mater.

ATH Brice Turner

A three-star recruit from Bay City, Texas, Turner can be a threat as a rusher or a receiver. Over the last two seasons, he has caught 29 passes for 511 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing 35 times for 299 yards and four touchdowns. His only offer other than Nebraska was Prairie View A&M.

OT Brock Knutson

A three-star recruit, Knutson ranks as the eighth-best player from the state of Nebraska. His other Power Five offers include Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas, and Kansas State.

LB Eric Fields

Fields is a three-star recruit from Ardmore, Oklahoma, ranking No. 13 among players in his state. He primarily plays linebacker, but also took snaps at running back too and competed in track and field in the spring. Nebraska was his only Power Five offer, but he also made an official visit to Arkansas State.

EDGE Dylan Rogers

Rogers is a three-star edge rusher from Cypress, Texas. Over the last three seasons, he racked up 212 tackles, 20 TFL, six sacks, and five interceptions. He received offers from a variety of Power Five teams, including Texas, Texas Tech, and Colorado.

ATH Jaylen Lloyd

Lloyd is a three-star wide receiver from Omaha. As a senior, he caught 44 passes for 784 yards and five touchdowns. Lloyd’s only other offers were from North Dakota and Northern Iowa.

RB Kwinten Ives

Ives is a three-star running back from Palmyra, New Jersey, but he also plays wide receiver. He also received offers from Temple, Stony Brook, and Monmouth.

OL Sam Sledge

Another Omaha native, Sledge is a three-star lineman and the 10th-best player in the state. He also received offers from Kansas and Miami of Ohio.

OT Mason Goldman

A Gretna, Nebraska native, Goldman is a three-star offensive tackle. He also received Power Five offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Vanderbilt.

CB D’Andre Barnes

Barnes is a three-star cornerback from Aurora, Colorado, but also contributes on offense. As a senior, he accounted for 55 tackles and six interceptions, as well as 785 yards and nine touchdowns receiving. Barnes’ other offers include Colorado and BYU.

WR Jeremiah Charles

A three-star recruit from Arlington, Texas, Charles signed with the Huskers on National Signing Day. In 2022, he caught 23 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns. He also received an offer from North Texas.

DL Sua Lefotu

Lefotu is a massive defensive lineman, standing at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds. The three-star recruit made an official visit to Washington, but ended up joining the Cornhuskers instead.

OL/DL Jason Maciejczak

Maciejczak is a three-star recruit from Pierre, South Dakota who can play on both sides of the line. Although he is a three-star, he ranks as the second-best recruit from his state. His only other offer came from North Dakota.

K Tristan Alvano

The final recruit on this list is another Omaha native who decided to stay close to home. Alvano is a three-star kicker who also received offers from Boston College, Army, Air Force, and North Dakota State.