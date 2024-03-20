Alabama football hosted their pro day today, and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry wowed onlookers with his 40-yard dash time, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:
Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry probably made himself some money here at pro day, running a 40 that scouts clocked as low as 4.47 — despite a Jones fracture that doctors discovered at the combine. He’ll have surgery Friday and is expected to be full go for camp. pic.twitter.com/mee0fEihE3
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2024
McKinstry is thought to go in the early second round on Friday and is expected to be fully ready before running his 40-yard dash. His stock should improve after running.
McKinstry was one of the nation’s top cornerbacks who also contributed to Alabama football as a punt returner. The Associated Press and The Sporting News chose him as a first-team All-American, and CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today named him on their respective first teams.
He also earned second-team All-America accolades from the AFCA and Walter Camp and was also picked as a second-team All-American by The Athletic. McKinstry earned first-team All-SEC honors from the AP and conference coaches.
McKinstry broke up seven passes to go with 32 tackles for Alabama football last season, including two for loss. He also returned 14 punts for 86 combined yards with a long gain of 33. Kool-Aid McKinstry was selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented each year to the nation’s top defensive back.
McKinstry measured 5’ 11 1/2’’ and weighed 199 lbs. He is a prototypical size for a corner with an arm length of 32 inches.
McKinstry's injury
During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that the Alabama football star has a Jones fracture in his right foot.
A Jones fracture is a broken bone in a specific part of the fifth metatarsal of the foot between the base and middle part. This particular fracture is known for its high rate of delayed healing or nonunion. It results in pain near the midportion of the foot on the outside. There may also be bruising and difficulty walking.
The fracture usually occurs when the toes are pointed and the foot bends inwards. This movement may occur when changing direction while the heel is off the ground – typical moves for a cornerback to make. Diagnosis is generally suspected based on symptoms and confirmed with X-rays.
Initial treatment for a Jones fracture is typically in a cast – without any walking on it – for at least six weeks. If, after this period of time, healing has not occurred, a further six weeks of casting may be recommended. Due to poor blood supply in this area, the break sometimes does not heal, and surgery is required.
McKinstry instead opted to take place in Alabama football's pro day and then have surgery immediately after the fact.
Fortunately for McKinstry and any teams that are interested in drafting the Alabama football standout, he should be 100% before the NFL season.