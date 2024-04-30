The Green Bay Packers had the youngest roster in the NFL a year ago. They were turning the page from the Aaron Rodgers era and shifted to building around Jordan Love. That didn't stop them from not only making the playoffs, but winning a game and pushing the San Francisco 49ers to the limit. Green Bay got there in large part to a fruitful 2023 draft that focused heavily on offense.
The Packers hope to replicate that success on the defensive side of the ball. Green Bay prioritized defense early and often in the 2024 NFL Draft. They made 12 selections over the weekend with four of those first six picks going towards defense.
Some of those defensive selections constitute the best moves Green Bay made during the draft. Those moves include drafting Jordan Morgan, Edgerrin Cooper, and Javon Bullard.
Packers use first round pick on Jordan Morgan
While Green Bay hit defense early, it wasn't where they went with their first choice of the draft. They used that to draft Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan. Morgan is a versatile offensive lineman who can play anywhere just about anywhere up front. He primarily played left tackle last season for the Arizona Wildcats, but can and has played guard. Wherever Morgan has played over the last two college seasons, he played well.
That versatility is common in what the Packers look for with their offensive linemen. It's also important because the Packers could have multiple spots for Morgan to play. Green Bay released David Bakhtiari to save money against the cap after he's failed to stay healthy over the years. Their starting right guard, Jon Runyan Jr., walked in free agency too.
Rasheed Walker filled in for Bakhtiari very well a year ago to close the campaign, but had some struggles before then. Morgan could fill his spot, or he could move to right tackle and Zach Tom could slide to center. Or, Morgan could play immediately at right guard. He gives Green Bay an immense boost of talent and versatility up front.
Green Bay adds Edgerrin Cooper
In addressing their defense, the Packers started at linebacker, and rightfully so. De'Vondre Campbell, who made an All-Pro first-team in 2021, was waived in the offseason after a lackluster 2023 season that saw him miss tackles and get attacked in coverage. That should not happen as often with Edgerrin Cooper in tow now. Cooper was excellent both in the run and pass game during his tenure at Texas A&M.
Ignore the number 45. This guy could be a game changer for the Bucs. Such a Todd Bowles player. 90.1 PFF grade and 85.5 coverage grade. Edgerrin Cooper is the real deal at ILB. pic.twitter.com/6wUn2lWwcs
— JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) February 7, 2024
With the Packers switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, they had to add extra firepower to their linebacker. Outside of Quay Walker, who will man the middle linebacker spot, the Packers didn't have much to write home about at that position.
Cooper changes that. He looks like a great fit for Hafley's defense. Not only were the Packers able to draft him, but they traded back in the draft and added picks while still landing Cooper. That was great business by Green Bay.
Packers select Javon Bullard
The Packers really wanted to upgrade at the safety position this offseason. They accomplished that and then some. First, Green Bay signed Xavier McKinney in free agency to a four-year $67 million deal. But they didn't stop there. The Packers drafted three safeties in this year's draft, with the most notable of them being Georgia's Javon Bullard. Bullard will help immensely with Green Bay's pass defense.
Javon Bullard: 34.0 passer rating allowed in coverage in 2023 🔒 pic.twitter.com/RjWcd30bXj
— PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) April 27, 2024
The Packers ranked 22nd in the NFL in EPA allowed per dropback last season. Their safety play was a big reason why. But, with the additions of McKinney and Bullard, that should change in 2024.