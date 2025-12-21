The Green Bay Packers' rivalry clash with the Chicago Bears on Saturday night came with a heavy price. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Packers tight end John FitzPatrick suffered an Achilles injury during the contest and had to be carted off the field. The loss is a tough blow for Green Bay's depth, especially as they navigate the late-season push for playoff positioning.

FitzPatrick, who has been a rotational piece for head coach Matt LaFleur, went down in what appeared to be a non-contact situation, a sight that always sends shivers down the spines of teammates and fans alike. The medical staff wasted no time tending to him, and he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury situation in the tight end room is quickly becoming a crisis for Green Bay. The team is already without emerging star Tucker Kraft, who was ruled out for the season earlier this year with a torn ACL. Losing another physical presence like FitzPatrick leaves the position group dangerously thin.

While FitzPatrick isn't the headline name that Kraft is, his absence will be felt on special teams and in heavy offensive sets. The Packers (9-4-1 coming into the week) pride themselves on their “next man up” mentality, but their depth is being tested to its absolute limit against a physical NFC North opponent like Chicago.

With an Achilles injury typically being a season-ender, it’s likely FitzPatrick’s 2025 campaign is over. As the Packers look to cement their spot in the postseason, they’ll have to do it with yet another soldier down.