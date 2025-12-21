The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are squaring off in a crucial late-season NFC North showdown. Green Bay is hoping to return to the top of the NFC North and will inch closer to a playoff spot with a win on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the team is currently holding its breath for an update on star quarterback Jordan Love.

Love took a brutal hit during the game against the Bears in the second quarter. It appeared as if there was contact with his head. The Packers quarterback was seen down on the ground after the play. He did walk off the field by himself, but eventually went to the locker room. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Malik Willis has taken over under center for Green Bay.

Love has once again led the Packers toward a potential Super Bowl run. Entering play Saturday, the former first-round pick has thrown for 3304 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Green Bay had a 9-4-1 record, including a sweep over the Detroit Lions and a win over the Bears in their last meeting.

Article Continues Below

Should the Utah State product miss time, Willis would likely be the signal-caller moving forward. The former third-round pick was once seen as a top QB prospect. However, he suffered a drastic fall in the 2022 NFL Draft. And after three starts with the Tennessee Titans across two seasons, he was traded to the Packers in August 2024.

The Packers hope to have Love back in the fold. However, they won't rush him back if he can't go. Hopefully, he can return to the field soon, and the hit looked a lot worse than it actually was.