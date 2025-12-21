The rivalry has a new chapter, and for once, the Chicago Bears are the ones writing the happy ending. In a game that will be talked about in Chicago for decades, quarterback Caleb Williams led the Bears to an improbable 22-16 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Soldier Field. The walk-off dagger? A spectacular 46-yard touchdown strike to DJ Moore that sent the frozen faithful into hysterics.

The ending was pure chaos. After erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation, including a successful onside kick and a game-tying touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker with just 24 seconds left, the Bears forced overtime. When Green Bay's Malik Willis, playing for an injured Jordan Love, fumbled a snap on fourth down in the extra period, Williams smelled blood.

GAME OVER! DJ MOORE WINS THE GAME FOR THE BEARS WITH THIS INSANE TD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1A0RwjfBny — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

Four plays later, he rolled right, bought time in typical Williams fashion, and launched a deep ball to Moore. The star receiver adjusted, snatching the ball over Keisean Nixon for the score and the win.

For the Packers (9-5-1), it was a collapse of epic proportions. They controlled the game for 58 minutes, but Love's exit due to a head injury and a series of late-game blunders opened the door. Losing another Tight end to a season-ending injury did not help their case either.

For the Bears, it was validation. After years of ownership by their northern neighbors, they have now swept the season series and taken control of the NFC North.

The “Same Old Bears” narrative might finally be dead. Williams and Moore just buried it.