Sports families are always impressive, as it captivates fans when multiple athletes from one family are at the top of the game in a particular sport. For years, basketball fans knew about Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman was in the public eye during his early playing days, and he eventually became one of the greatest basketball prospects of all time.
Wembanyama has been living up to the billing so far. He was drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023, and he is having a historic rookie season in which he is the clear front-runner to win Rookie of the Year. It has taken a lot of hard work for Wembanyama to get here, but it has become clear that genetics played a big part in his success, too. Players of such massive height don't grow on trees, but they apparently do in the Wembanyama family.
Victor Wembanyama's younger brother is named Oscar, and he is reportedly already 6-foot-7 despite being only 16 years old. Incredible height and impressive basketball skills run in the family, and Oscar is proving that. In this article, we will take a closer look at Oscar Wembanyama and his basketball career.
Who is Victor Wembanyama's brother, Oscar?
Like his brother before him, Oscar Wembanyama is playing basketball in France. However, he only recently started playing. Before Victor was drafted, it was reported that Oscar would be playing for LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne.
Oscar was first in the public eye when —along with their sister, Eve—gave Victor a hug when he was officially drafted by the Spurs. Oscar's height was evident then, but it has only seemingly increased in the interim. This comes as no surprise, as Oscar is only a growing child, but Victor continued to grow all the way until he was drafted. It is fully possible the same will happen to Oscar.
Oscar isn't viewed at as a major prospect right now, but he isn't NBA Draft eligible until 2026, so he still has plenty of time to develop. Basketball is still new to Oscar, and he seems to be picking it up quickly. His length already gives him a leg up on the competition, especially if he continues to grow.
While having an older brother like Victor may seem like a lot of pressure, Oscar doesn't view it that way.
“My brother has been popular for a while, so it is nothing new to me, and I don't particularly feel in his shadow,” Oscar said before Victor was drafted. “My goal is not to do exactly like him but to write my own story, as beautiful as possible.”
Oscar has only been playing basketball for two years, and we couldn't find any stats or indication on how he is playing. He genetics and exposure to top-level training will surely help him continue to grow in the sport, though. This is especially true considering that his sister Eve is also a pro player. Eve plays in the LF2 league in France and is becoming a triple-double machine like Victor.
While we couldn't find Oscar's stats anywhere, we were able to find this highlight dunk by the youngster. Dunking with such ease at such a young age is a rarity, and it could be a sign of things to come. Oscar Wembanyama will be a name to look out for over the coming years, especially when it comes to the NBA Draft. He has a long way to go before becoming a legitimate prospect, but he already has the physical tools that fit the mold of a professional player.