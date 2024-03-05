Just last week, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren faced off against one another for the third time this season. Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder got the best of Wemby and the San Antonio Spurs the first two times they played. But in this third meeting, it was the first overall pick that cemented himself as the best rookie in the league, dominating Holmgren and the Thunder every single time he had the ball in his hands. Now, it has become abundantly clear that Wembanyama is the player everyone is chasing in the NBA Rookie Rankings.
Against Holmgren last Thursday night, Wemby recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and two steals in 32 total minutes. He also hit five total threes in this game. The Thunder rookie finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a block in 33 minutes of play. Although they have put up similar numbers all season long, Wembanyama has stood out in this year's Rookie of the Year race due to his consistent production, not just as a double-double threat, but as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate as well.
Wembanyama is currently averaging a league-high 3.4 blocks per game and owns the third-best defensive rating in the league behind only Rudy Gobert and Evan Mobley. Various times through the games he plays, Wemby alters shots and forces his opponents into dribbling out of the paint simply because they can't score over him. This season, Wembanyama has recorded at least five blocks in 17 different games.
On offense, his achievements run even deeper. After scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the French phenom has now recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four of his last five games, and in 19 games overall. Wembanyama has not scored below 10 points in a game since December 21.
Even though Holmgren has made such a difference in the Thunder's push for one of the top playoff spots in the Western Conference, what Wembanyama has done this season makes him already look like a multi-time All-Star. He should make one of the All-Defensive teams, he will be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, and Wembanyama will ultimately be named the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year.
At this point, it is safe to say that Wemby has sealed the deal early in this race at the top of the NBA Rookie Rankings.
1. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs
2023-24 season stats: 55 games, 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 1.3 steals, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%
From 30-point games to 20-point, 20-rebound games to his 5×5 game, Victor Wembanyama has been the definition of what it means to be Rookie of the Year. The Spurs are not a good team, but that is not his fault whatsoever. In fact, this is just the start of the Spurs ascension to the very top of the Western Conference standings once more.
What is remarkable about Wembanyama is that he is being utilized like an All-Star by the Spurs. Since the start of 2024, Wemby has had a higher usage rate than Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a better true shooting percentage than Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry, according to The Ringer's Michael Pina.
He is dominating teams from anywhere on the court offensively, and Wembanyama has solidified himself as the best rim protector in the entire NBA. Say what you want about Holmgren and the Thunder, but this Rookie of the Year race is over. While he won't win unanimously, Wembanyama will claim this award by a landslide.
2. Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder
2023-24 season stats: 61 games, 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 54.1 FG%, 39.5 3P%
The case for Holmgren to win the Rookie of the Year award revolves around his defensive tenacity as well as the fact that he's helped shape the Thunder into one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Oklahoma City currently ranks fifth in the league in defensive rating, and Holmgren ranks third in total blocked shots. This is not a coincidence, as the rookie big man has solidified himself as the second-most important player on the Thunder alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.
However, this emergence as his team's second-best player has likely hurt Holmgren when being compared to Wembanyama. The thing about Wemby is that he can and will take any single shot he wants to in any given game, not only because the Spurs are bad but also because he is their No. 1 option. In Holmgren's case, he plays a system and defers to others for the overall team's success.
Both players have to fit different styles of play this season, which is perfectly normal. But for Holmgren, the Rookie of the Year award is unfortunately a statistical race. Other than having more wins than Wembanyama at this stage, the first overall pick from last summer currently has a massive edge over him in the NBA Rookie Rankings.
3. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets
2023-24 season stats: 54 games, 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 44.0 FG%, 37.7 3P%
If any other player is to receive recognition in the Rookie of the Year conversation this season, possibly even going as far to steal a first-place vote, it is going to be Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.
Make it two straight months now that Miller has won the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award, and he did so in the month of February after averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13 total games. The Hornets have actually looked a lot better since Miller has taken over as one of their primary scoring options, as they went 5-8 last month.
Miller has scored in double figures in 47 out of 54 games this season, and he has recorded at least 20 points in seven out of 14 games since the start of February. In time, Miller is going to become a reliable multidimensional scoring machine who can get going from virtually anywhere on the floor because of his length. The sky's the limit for Charlotte's rookie wing.
4. Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Miami Heat
2023-24 season stats: 54 games, 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 49.2 FG%, 31.8 3P%
Out of all the rookies in the NBA, Jaime Jaquez Jr. may just be the smoothest. When Jaquez has the ball in his hands, he just has a knack for making the right plays, and this was on display when the Miami Heat were on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings last Monday.
Miami was extremely short-handed in this game, and Jaquez stepped into the No. 2 role alongside Bam Adebayo. In 38 minutes, the rookie scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting, breaking down the Kings' defense on every single chance he got. Sacramento, who already struggles on defense, had no answer for Jaquez, despite him not being the most agile or athletic player on the court. This is why he finds himself so high in the NBA Rookie Rankings.
The high IQ and understanding of seeing plays before they develop are what make the Heat swingman so important to his team's overall success. Depth matters come playoff time, and Jaquez will surely be a key part of the Heat's rotation as they look to defend their Eastern Conference pennant starting next month.
5. Brandin Podziemski – Golden State Warriors
2023-24 season stats: 52 games, 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 45.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%
When the Golden State Warriors drafted Brandin Podziemski, they envisioned him as an older, more experienced rookie who could help bridge some gaps between the starting unit and the bench unit. Now, Podz finds himself starting alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with the Warriors looking to keep their title hopes alive this year.
Although he has been a very effective three-point shooter, Podziemski has really made a difference defensively off-the-ball and as a primary rebounder. The rookie guard is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game this season, which ranks fourth in the league behind Luka Doncic, Scottie Barnes, and Josh Giddey for all non-forwards and non-centers. His 32 charges drawn on defense also lead the league this season.
Podziemski has become the ultimate glue guy for the Warriors and a player they can count on for production for many years to come. Just because he is not the scoring weapon Wemby and Holmgren are doesn't mean he isn't just as valuable to his team. At this point, the Warriors rookie should be 100 percent on the All-Rookie First Team given his top five spot in the NBA Rookie Rankings.
6. Dereck Lively II – Dallas Mavericks
2023-24 season stats: 43 games, 9.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 75.0 FG%
Even with the Dallas Mavericks trading for Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber returning from injury, Dereck Lively II has remained in the team's starting lineup. Lively has given the Mavs' frontcourt a jolt that they have been lacking for years. When he plays, Dallas has gone 25-16 with Lively on the floor. It wouldn't come as a shock if he finished the year higher in the NBA Rookie Rankings and possibly on the All-Rookie First Team.
7. Keyonte George – Utah Jazz
2023-24 season stats: 56 games, 12.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 39.3 FG%, 35.3 3P%
One of the more impressive rookies in terms of the growth he has made has been Keyonte George. The Utah Jazz have had a logjam in their backcourt, but George has carved out a role for himself as a primary facilitator and ball-handler. Throughout the month of February, he began to grow as a scoring weapon as well, recording at least 10 points in 13 of his last 16 games. George has shot 42.2 percent from deep since the start of February, and he hit nine triples against the Warriors on Feb. 15, tied for the fourth-most by any player this year.
8. Cam Whitmore – Houston Rockets
2023-24 season stats: 34 games, 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds 46.3 FG%, 36.5 3P%
Out of all rookies, Cam Whitmore ranks seventh in scoring and 15th in field goals made. This is impressive because the Houston Rockets first-year wing didn't really start receiving playing time until he was recalled from the G League in January. Since the start of 2024, he has averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three-point range. Whitmore has scored at least 20 points on four different occasions in this span.
9. Amen Thompson – Houston Rockets, Ausar Thompson – Detroit Pistons
2023-24 season stats (Amen): 41 games, 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 50.2 FG%
2023-24 season stats (Ausar): 60 games, 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 48.9 FG%
We have to throw the Thompson twins in as 9A and 9B because what they have done is almost identical. Honestly, they may be the same player, who knows? Amen Thompson has really made the most of his opportunities in recent weeks with Fred VanVleet being out for the Houston Rockets, averaging 11.2 combined rebounds and assists since the start of February. For Ausar Thompson, he continues to be a defensive menace that has taken strides as a scorer in the mid-range area. In time, both Thompson twins will be two of the best two-way players in the entire NBA.
10. Cason Wallace – Oklahoma City Thunder
2023-24 season stats: 61 games, 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 51.3 FG%, 41.3 3P%
Much like Holmgren has played his role for the OKC Thunder, Cason Wallace is another rookie that has been an excellent addition to this franchise. Wallace is shooting 41.3 percent from distance, which leads all rookies who have attempted at least 125 triples this season. He is also a very smart defender who always seems to find himself in the right place at the right time.