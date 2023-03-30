It appears that Josh Safdie (and his brother Bennie) have found their new muse. The Safdies have been hard at work on their next feature film for Netflix following the critically acclaimed, heart-attack of a watch called Uncut Gems, teaming up with Adam Sandler yet again, and they are now in talks with Megan Thee Stallion to star in their upcoming film.

Little to nothing is known about the Safdie brother’s new film, but Deadline’s Matt Grobar reported that the directors are in talks to star alongside Adam Sandler in the untitled film. Should it pan out, this would not be Megan Thee Stallion’s first rodeo, as she’s appeared in the likes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Good Girls.

Casting a musical artist is also far from unchartered territory for the Safdie brothers. The Weeknd had a small role in Uncut Gems, playing a younger version of himself.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Again, not much is known about the Safdie brother’s next film, but Sandler himself revealed that he would be reuniting with them on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast last fall. At that time, he said the film would begin filming in the late winter, but that is not the case and it appears they will kick off into production in the summer. Deadline had reported last fall that sources close to the project said that the film would take place in the world of “high-end card collecting” and that Netflix boarded the film as the distributor. Here’s hoping that whoever Sandler plays isn’t running for his life for two-plus hours.

The Safdie Brothers have been on a roll as of late with their last two A24 films Good Time and Uncut Gems. They have a knack for creating tension and anxiety — my poor aunt still hasn’t forgiven me for taking her to see Uncut Gems — and have really made a name for themselves.

Sandler has had an ongoing relationship with Netflix in recent years with mixed results (the ceiling being Hustle and the basement being Murder Mystery or Hubie Halloween). Hopefully, a new role with the Safdies can once again rejuvenate him as Uncut Gems reminded you how good of a dramatic actor he really can be for the first time since Punch-Drunk Love (that was in 2002). We’ll see what he does opposite Megan Thee Stallion should she officially come on board for this film.