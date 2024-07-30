Hotties for Kamala Harris 2024! It seems like the Hot Girl coach herself, Megan Thee Stallion, will be joining Vice President Kamala Harris today in Atlanta at her rally for a special performance.

Megan Thee Stallion is now added to the long list of celebrities who have endorsed Harris. She has received endorsements from Cardi B, Lizzo, Will Packer, Lil Nas X, John Legend, and many more. Although we have not seen an official endorsement, singer Beyoncé has allowed Harris and her campaign to use her song “Freedom” as the official campaign song. This past weekend, Harris linked up with *NSYNC member Lance Bass for a TikTok collaboration, throwing a little shade at Donald Trump as the upcoming November election approaches. “Hey Kamala, what are we gonna say to Donald Trump in November?” Bass asks Harris. “Bye, bye, bye,” Harris responds, referencing the group’s 2000 hit song from their third album, No Strings Attached.

Since announcing her run for president, Harris has received an outpouring of support, especially from HBCUs. Delaware State University’s president, Dr. Tony Allen, wrote a letter to the Biden administration thanking them for what they have done for HBCUs. Dr. Allen mentions Harris in the letter, noting that the work she has done has not gone unnoticed. Students at Texas Southern University told a local news outlet how excited they were about Harris’s campaign to become the first female president. If Harris wins the election in November, she will also be the first president to graduate from an HBCU.

Both Harris and Megan Thee Stallion attended HBCUs. Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. There, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Harris was also captain of the debate team and interned for former California senator Alan Cranston.

Megan Thee Stallion briefly attended Prairie View A&M University before transferring to Texas Southern University. It was during her time at PVAMU that she began uploading videos of herself freestyling on social media, gaining popularity. She also danced as a Panther Doll during her time at PVAMU. Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University in December 2021 with a degree in health administration.

The rally will take place at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The event begins at 7 p.m. and Megan Thee Stallion will perform at 7:30 p.m. Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will also be in attendance.