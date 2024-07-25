Since announcing her run for president, Vice President Kamala has received an outpour of support from millions across the country. She raised over $82 million in donations for her campaign in 24 hours. Harris also secured enough delegate endorsements to claim the Democratic nomination in just two days. Not only does Harris have the support of the Democratic delegates and the everyday people of America, but she also has the support of some high-profile celebrities. Singer Beyoncé has allowed Harris to use her song “Freedom” throughout her presidential campaign. As the endorsements continue to roll in, here is a list of celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris.

Cardi B

Cardi B has been a supporter of Kamala Harris since well before President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Back in June, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper told the followers on her livestream that “they should have passed the torch to Kamala” and that “this was the perfect moment for her.” She also added how she felt that “it was very selfish of President Biden to continue to run for president.”

Following Harris’s announcement to run for president, Cardi B went to Instagram to share her excitement.

“STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!! been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!!” She wrote.

John Legend

Following President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris, the ‘Glory’ singer took to X and Instagram to share how he plans to support Harris on her journey to the White House.

“I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President,” he wrote in a message shared on Instagram. “She’s ready for this fight, and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.”

Steph Curry

Both Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr have shown their support for Vice President Harris in the upcoming presidential election. They spoke about their support for Harris during media availability for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Vice President Harris is trying to bring her energy to [the] campaign and hopefully, if she's on the ticket, winning the election, like it's a big, big deal, to say the least. She represents the Bay Area. She's been a big supporter of us. So, I want to give that energy right back to her,” said Curry.

“Kamala Harris is a great candidate, and I will support her,” Kerr said, according to ESPN and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

Lizzo

Lizzo is known for being a “girls' girl.” She was one of the first celebrities to show support for Harris following her announcement. Many people criticized Harris for her lack of action as vice president. Lizzo took to social media to address the critiques.

“For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn’t do anything when she was VP, please, for $5,000, do not use Google; tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed,” she said in a clip.

“The vice president’s job is to take a back seat and support while the president does everything that’s forward-facing,” the hitmaker added. “Let’s all be for real and say our quiet parts out loud, because the discourse is tired.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been a long-time supporter of Harris, was succinct ni her endorsement. Ralph shared multiple tweets regarding the recent changes coming from the Biden administration. Ralph tweeted “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!” along with a photo of herself and Harris following the president’s endorsement.

Will Packer

HBCUs, like any other institution, are known for having fierce rivalries, but at the end of the day, it's all love. Florida A&M alumnus and producer Will Packer showed his support for Harris, who is an alumna of Howard University, during the Black Men for Kamala Harris call hosted by Roland Martin.

During the call, Packer encouraged those on the call to donate what they could, as well as encourage other men who had not planned to do so. Packer also expressed how he knows Harris and how she is ready to take on the job.

“I know Madam VP personally. I know Kamala Harris personally, and I’m telling you she is ready; she is up for the challenge, and we will win this.”

Don Cheadle

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle was also on The Black Men for Kamala Harris, along with Will Packer. Cheadle expressed his appreciation to Martin for creating spaces like the one they were in. He later prompted listers to do their research on Project 2025 and said that among the two candidates, Harris is the better option for him.

“We can’t disaffect ourselves and not show up and be apathetic with what you know is coming down the pipe if it doesn’t go our way. With this Project 2025, I encourage everyone to read it and not just look at it, but look at the architects of it. See what it is that we’re really dealing with, see what your future potentially holds, and make an informed decision—not just one that makes you feel good but really thoughtful. To me, it's absolutely clear which way to go.”

Tina Knowles

Although Beyoncé hasn’t given Harris an official endorsement, her mother, Tina Knowles, wasted no time giving hers. Knowles officially endorsed Harris in a post via Instagram.

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!!” Knowles posted on her Instagram with a photo of herself alongside Harris. “Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go”

Questlove

Just a few hours after President Biden withdrew from the race, Questlove posted a photo with Harris with the caption “Absolute. 100 percent. Unequivocal Support.” He followed up with an enthusiastic message about the importance of voting.

“Do not cut off the nose to spite the face. I know it’s exhausting. I know it’s inconvenient, but y’all need to get some FIGHT in you. This drowning in self-pity, throwing in the towel, giving up, talking/posting/IG-ing from the sidelines is not the energy needed, “he wrote.