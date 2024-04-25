In a delicious twist of events, Buckingham Palace and Meghan Markle have stirred up a “royal jam war” with the timing of their latest product releases. The palace recently launched an advertisement for its own strawberry jam, just days after the Duchess of Sussex introduced her line from American Riviera Orchard, PageSix says. Amidst this sugary showdown, Chrissy Teigen has publicly endorsed Markle's jam, adding a celebrity twist to the unfolding drama.
Royal Jam Rivalries
Buckingham Palace posted a high-production ad on its Instagram showcasing a woman's hand generously applying the palace's strawberry jam on various breakfast staples. The ad, which emphasized the use of “the finest of British berries,” asked followers, “How do you enjoy your strawberry preserve? Let us know in the comments!” and revealed a price point of £4 per jar, roughly equivalent to $5.
This move came shortly after Meghan Markle, who has been estranged from the royal family since moving to Montecito, California with Prince Harry, launched her own jam as part of the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Unlike the palace's product, Markle's jam, produced in Montecito, remains shrouded in mystery with undisclosed ingredients and price.
Also, social media users quickly picked up on the timing of the palace's advertisement, sparking debates and speculations of a subtle dig at the Duchess. This has led to what some fans are calling a brewing “royal jam war,” highlighting the ongoing public fascination with the dynamics between Markle and the royal family.
Chrissy Teigen's Culinary Seal of Approval
Amid the royal jam controversy, Chrissy Teigen has come out in strong support of Markle's product. The model and cookbook author shared an Instagram video of herself preparing a sumptuous treat using Markle's strawberry jam. Set to Bob Marley and the Wailers' “Jamming,” Teigen showcased how she combined rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream Brie, and a slice of bacon with Markle's jam to create a sweet and savory sandwich that she claimed was one of the best bites they've had all year.
#Meghan’s jam number 20 enjoyed by Chrissy Teigen and her family!
Yum 😋 🍓#AmericanRivieraOrchard
— Midnight sunshine. Duchess❤️sussex.com (@Midnightsunshi4) April 24, 2024
Teigen, who along with Markle got her start as a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal,” praised the jam's quality and disclosed that the simple meal brought happiness to her family for the entire weekend. Her video concluded with her and her husband, John Legend, enjoying the gooey snack, visibly delighted by the taste.
Furthermore, this endorsement from Teigen contrasts sharply with the understated and seemingly competitive release from Buckingham Palace. While the palace promotes its heritage and local ingredients, Teigen's support for Markle's jam highlights its appeal among Hollywood's elite, further propelling the Duchess's brand into the spotlight.
As the jam saga continues, Markle's friends have also shared their praise for American Riviera Orchard's product on social media, signaling a successful launch for the new brand. Meanwhile, the public and media remain intrigued by the narrative of competition and camaraderie, as these two distinct brands vie for the palates of jam enthusiasts around the world.