After pleading ‘not guilty' to his felony charges, Mikey Williams has been undergoing a lot of legal trouble. He committed to play for Penny Hardaway in the Memphis basketball system. But, things have not been going well for his NCAA college basketball career. Will he play against Jackson State in their upcoming matchup? A lot of signs point to a stern ‘no'.

Mikey Williams has taken a step back from his basketball career, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN. He still remains to be enrolled and committed to the Memphis basketball program. However, his felony charges have not given him the opportunity to fully be present in Penny Hardaway's squad activities.

Williams does not have access to the team's facilities. This is because they are still awaiting the results of his legal proceedings, “The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time.”

He was arrested in April due to his involvement in a San Diego home shooting in April. He is now faced with five charges of assault with a weapon. Williams will also be tried for one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. All of this happened after the Memphis basketball standout used his weapon at a car filled with people.

His next hearing will be on October 10. The first three preliminary hearings were postponed. His chances of making it back to the squad before their Jackson State matchup are not yet ruled out. However, he did not join the team on their trip to the Dominican Republic and was also not present in their first practice for the NCAA college basketball season.