The Memphis basketball team has been waiting to see what happens with Mikey Williams after the gun charges he has been facing. Williams pleaded not guilty, but the hearing was set for September. However, the hearing has been postponed once again and will take place on October 10, per Mark Ziegler of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

‘For the third time in less than three months, former San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams has seen his preliminary hearing on gun charges postponed — this time until Oct. 10 in El Cajon Superior Court. A preliminary hearing, when a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial, was initially scheduled for June 29. It was then postponed to July 12, then to Tuesday and now Oct. 10.'

This is the third postponement for the incoming Memphis basketball star, although questions remain about whether or not he will play for Penny Hardaway this season. Following the arrest, one of his sponsors cut ties with him, and now we have to wait even longer to see what happens with this case.

Troy P. Owens, Williams' attorney, issued a statement: “There is new information that has been released, so we need additional time to prep.”

The Memphis basketball team might be without Mikey Williams for the start of the season, and there's a chance he ends up not coming to the program after all despite remaining committed this entire process. Once again, the hearing on Mikey Williams' case is postponed, and in a few weeks, it will take place. Possibly.