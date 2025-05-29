After a hot start to the month the Kansas City Royals have cooled off of late. Entering Wednesday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, the Royals had lost four of their last five games, including back-to-back walk-off defeats in Minnesota. Kansas City needed someone to step up and stop the bleeding. And rookie ace Noah Cameron, once again, answered the call.

Cameron spun another gem on Wednesday, allowing just one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6.1 innings. His performance, along with the Royals’ solid relief effort, helped Kansas City to a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

In addition to collecting his second win of the season, Cameron became the second left-handed pitcher in MLB history to start his career by throwing at least six innings and not allowing more than one run in each of his first four starts, according to OptaSTATS on X. Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela was the first to accomplish the feat in 1981.

Noah Cameron has exceeded expectations for the Royals

When it comes to the Royals, it’s usually Bobby Witt Jr. making baseball history, as he did earlier in May with a five-game span unlike any other. Witt racked up 10 hits, eight RBI, six extra-base hits, four stolen bases, two home runs and a walk-off in his five-game streak.

Article Continues Below

Now Cameron has grabbed the spotlight with his four-game span of excellence. The 25-year-old hurler started the year as the Royals’ fifth-ranked overall prospect toiling in Triple-A Omaha. But a Cole Ragans injury forced manager Matt Quatraro to call on Cameron for a spot start in the majors.

Cameron was sensational in his MLB debut, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh and earning the win after tossing 6.1 shutout innings and allowing just one hit (as well as five walks). Needless to say, the Royals kept him in the rotation. And after four Major League starts, Cameron has gone 2-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 0.82 WHIP.

Yet despite allowing three total runs in four outings, the Royals have only managed to win two of Cameron’s starts as the offense has stalled, failing to deliver run support for the rookie.

With Wednesday's win over the Reds, the Royals improved to a respectable 30-27 on the season. However, after closing the gap on the division-leading Detroit Tigers to just two games earlier in May, Kansas City now sits seven games out of first place in the AL Central.