Magic Johnson knows championship effort when he sees it. The five-time NBA Finals winner handed the Minnesota Timberwolves a brutally honest take following the Game 5 debacle.

The Oklahoma City Thunder ran the T-Wolves out of the Paycom Center, plus NBA Playoffs, with their 124-94 demolition Wednesday night. Chet Holmgren shattered a new playoff record. League Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked dominant on both ends of the floor. And OKC is back in the finals for the first time since the 2012 season…

While Minnesota underwhelmed the NBA legend Johnson. The T-Wolves sustained a 30-point beatdown. Anthony Edwards joined the rest of his team in lamenting what could have been. Johnson didn't mince words online. He ripped the effort of the T-Wolves following the game on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The Minnesota Timberwolves did not put forth a desperation effort in tonight’s game. They had bad body language and played like they were already on vacation,” Johnson posted.

How bad did Game 5 get for Timberwolves vs. Thunder?

OKC jumped on Minnesota right away. Holmgren scored seven of the first 11 points. And threw down this fast break dunk that ignited the Paycom Center crowd — and slammed it in front of two T-Wolves defenders.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throws a DIME to Chet Holmgren for the slam 🔥 Chet has 7 of the Thunder's first 11 points!pic.twitter.com/wNr8CIHOoU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cason Wallace further buried the Timberwolves early. Hitting this three-pointer before the final first quarter buzzer went off.

Cason Wallace drills the corner triple to beat the 1st quarter buzzer 🚨 The Thunder lead the Timberwolves 26-9.pic.twitter.com/IKBdB4CX2H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oklahoma City rushed to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter. The visitors misfired from the early outset.

Minnesota shot just 3-for-20 from field goal range. The ‘Wolves only hit one basket from behind the arc. And OKC stayed relentless with millions watching this series clinching performance.

Johnson, meanwhile, did more than congratulate the Thunder. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star became honest with himself. Johnson apologized for underestimating the Thunder. But the basketball legend unapologetically blasted the effort of the losing team.

Julius Randle ended the evening as the leading scorer with 24 points. Edwards scored 19 points. Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon delivered 11 points apiece. The icon Johnson joins the rest of the basketball world in watching Minnesota fall in the Western Conference Finals.