Alex Caruso is back on basketball’s biggest stage, and Magic Johnson made sure the world knew it. After the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Magic took to social media to salute his former Laker.

“Congratulations former Laker and NBA champion Alex Caruso who now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and is headed to the NBA Finals!” Magic posted on X, spotlighting Caruso’s journey from a fan-favorite role player in Los Angeles to a key veteran presence on one of the NBA’s youngest rosters.

It was a moment that highlighted how far Caruso has come. He went undrafted, fought for a roster spot, and became a champion with the Lakers in 2020. Now he is a veteran leader in Oklahoma City, helping one of the youngest teams in the league reach the Finals for the first time in over a decade.

In the closeout game against the Timberwolves, Caruso filled the box score in his usual do-everything fashion.

He had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals under 24 minutes of play, and finished with a plus-minus of plus 13. Those numbers might not jump off the page, but anyone watching could see the impact. He was everywhere, diving for loose balls, locking up on defense, and setting the tone without needing the spotlight.

This Thunder team is loaded with young stars. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the scoring, Chet Holmgren guarding the paint, and Jalen Williams bringing the flair, but Caruso brings the edge. He has been here before, he knows what playoff pressure feels like, and he knows how to win.

When the Thunder traded for him in exchange for Josh Giddey, some saw it as a depth move, but Caruso has turned it into something much bigger, becoming the piece that balances youth with experience, flash with grit

The Finals are next, and Oklahoma City will face either the Knicks or the Pacers, but whoever it is, they will run into a team that plays fast, plays smart, and plays hard; and Caruso fits that identity perfectly

Magic saw it coming, Lakers fans always knew, and now the rest of the league is getting another reminder that Alex Caruso is still a difference-maker, still chasing titles, and still showing up when it matters most