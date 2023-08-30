Although the Phoenix Mercury shot the lights out against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, they still rewrote the WNBA record books for the wrong reasons. Despite shooting 55.2 percent from the floor, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury lost to the Dream, 94-76.

It’s the second-best shooting performance in a loss of at least 15 points, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Mercury lost by 17 points on Tuesday despite having an FG pct of 55.2%. That is the 2nd-highest FG pct in a 15-point loss in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/cqqOepXpiI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2023

The Dream opened the game with a blistering 21-2 run. The Mercury never recovered from that onslaught. Phoenix made just one of its first eight field goals and fell behind 31-12 at the end of the first quarter. The lead ballooned to 28 points at halftime.

Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, had one of her worst games of the year. She missed all of her five shots in the first half. She didn’t return in the second half due to a toe injury. Taurasi went scoreless for just the sixth time in her 20-year WNBA career.

Sug Sutton came off the bench to score 20 points for the Mercury. Brittney Griner and Moriah Jefferson added 16 points apiece. Cheyenne Parker led the Dream with 25 points.

The Mercury dropped to a WNBA-worst 9-26 on the season. Their 77-74 loss to the Dallas Wings on August 27 officially dropped them out of playoff contention. It ended the league’s longest playoff streak of 10 consecutive seasons. On the other hand, the Dream improved to 17-19 on the year. Atlanta is currently tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the sixth playoff spot.

Taurasi scoring her 10,000th WNBA point and Brittney Griner’s return have been the lone bright spots in a dismal season for the Mercury. Hopefully, Diana Taurasi and Co. can put this season behind them and regroup for 2024.