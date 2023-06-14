PHOENIX — The Mercury lost their third game in four contests Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.

It is not how the team expected to open its season. Phoenix has legendary guard Diana Taurasi, much-improved guard Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner, who returned from Russian imprisonment to play in the WNBA this season.

Not only did the Mercury lose Tuesday, 83-69, at Footprint Center, Taurasi went scoreless for just the fifth time in her legendary career.

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard, Cunningham and guard Sug Sutton were asked about Taurasi’s performance. Cunningham took a bold stance against how Taurasi is being officiated.

Sophie Cunningham’s bold claim on how Diana Taurasi is being officiated: “She’s the GOAT of our game — I’m probably going to get fined — but it’s honestly embarrassing. “They (the refs) are just worried about the wrong things. Focus on what you do, and call it.” #Mercury pic.twitter.com/eTIPyXc6FZ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) June 14, 2023

“I’ll have [Taurasi’s] back, I think she’s getting screwed on a lot of calls,” Cunningham said. “She’s the GOAT of our game — I’m probably going to get fined — but it’s honestly embarrassing.

“They (the officials) are just focused on the wrong things. Focus on what you do, and call it. Call it fairly. I think she’s put in enough time, enough blood, enough sweat and tears that you got to give her a little bit of respect. And right now, if I was a ref, I’d be pretty embarrassed.”

Taurasi missed all six of her shot attempts, including four in the first quarter. She was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket that was questionable.

“There’s just enough clips we’ve put together from same game, similar cut, calls, [Taurasi] doesn’t get them,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “It’s just tough right now, it’s tough for her.”

Cunningham, who had a game-high 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting against the Storm, also voiced her feelings about the Mercury’s 2-6 start.

“I’m tired of losing,” Cunningham said. “I’m ready to catch a rhythm with our team. Enough is enough.”

The Mercury return to play Friday on the road against the Washington Mystics.