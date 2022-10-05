Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets.

#Braves' A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it, we took it from them…We just played out of our minds.” — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 5, 2022

After the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins on the road Tuesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score, there was nothing the Mets could do to reclaim the top spot in the NL East. Atlanta already had the crown in the bag regardless of the outcome of the Mets’ own game Tuesday versus the Washington Nationals with that aforementioned victory over the Marlins. Had the Marlins won, the NL East would have had to wait for another day to determine the outright winner of the division title, considering that the Mets blew out Washington, 8-0.

It could be remembered that the Mets had at one point in July owned a lead of over 10 games in the NL East. They were looking like they were on their way to dethroning Atlanta as kings of the division. But the Braves did not give up on their chase and they started to heat up in mid-August with a stretch that saw them win 15 of 17 games. In September, they had an eight-game win streak and a 7-1 stretch that spanned into October.

When the Braves squared off with the Mets for a three-game home series that started last Friday, Atlanta took absolute full advantage of it, winning every game of that matchup to wrestle the division’s no. 1 spot away from the arms of New York.

The Mets have now won the NL East division title five years in a row.