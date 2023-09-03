New York Mets fans finally thought a new day had finally dawned in Queens going into the 2023 MLB season. In the later years of the Jeff Wilpon Era, a morning cup of coffee was usually sipped while learning of the latest outrageous mishap to plague the franchise. Work was an escape from the obligatory task of watching an implausibly snake-bitten squad take the field night after night. Doing so was not usually possible without suffering through some sort of disappointment, or heartburn.

That was all supposed to be in the past, though, Steve Cohen and his historically deep pockets were going to build a baseball product that these poor souls could consistently enjoy without needing the number of a good cardiologist.

But the waiting rooms at the nearby Flushing offices remain packed. An unforeseen torrential downpour that included individual regression, a devastating injury and plenty of bad luck has washed the Mets further away from the sport's apex. To Cohen and the organization's credit, however, they are taking the only approach they can at this point- changing course and building for the future.

Tiki says the 2023 Mets will go down as one of the biggest failures in MLB history: pic.twitter.com/dXVMPjld3T — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 2, 2023

Since the franchise shipped out both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ahead of the trade deadline, reports have surfaced that suggest New York will not be aggressive this offseason, or possibly even the next one. Despite having a new mindset, this front office cannot stay completely idle. It can compliment the club's infusion of youth with a couple of quality talents who will ensure that the playoffs are an attainable goal next season.

Let's take a deeper look at some early free agents the Mets should be targeting in the 2023-24 MLB offseason.

Jordan Montgomery, SP

When there is such a wide gap between expectations and reality, someone, or multiple people, will almost certainly be labeled the scapegoat. A betting person would probably put their money on general manager Billy Eppler to occupy that role. If he is indeed terminated, whoever is brought in as his replacement will immediately be inserted into a difficult spot.

The Mets have a young crop of position players they should be trying out in September and throughout the 2024 campaign. But pitching remains a severe need, one that is unlikely to be solved in-house. Cohen should still be willing to reasonably spend for some reinforcements.

The price for Jordan Montgomery continues to soar and will be even higher if he produces in the postseason. Though, the starting rotation cannot be solely dependent on Kodai Senga and veteran Jose Quintana to provide competent innings. By springing for this solid left-hander, the team gains essential balance.

Montgomery checks all the necessary boxes. He boasts a 3.19 ERA this season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, has pitched in New York without falling apart and even has a small amount of October experience (1.35 ERA in five postseason innings). Ownership might be understandably reluctant to go on another shopping spree, but, for the right price, the 30-year-old can fit the franchise's plans for the present and future.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP

As mentioned before, there is a lot that needs to play out with the position players on this roster. Therefore, we are sticking with pitching. Assuming the Mets are unsure about their true competitive timetable, it might be practical to sign a veteran hurler who can buy them time as they search for long-term rotation options. Hyun-Jin Ryu makes perfect sense on paper.

I know, I know. The on-paper philosophy did not work out so well last time. Neither did adding an aging pitcher. But the Korean lefty is not a future Hall of Famer and thus will not command that type of market value at 36 years old. He is a pillar of consistency (per BlueJays Muse), though, which is something that this organization should never pass up.

Hyun Jin Ryu tonight: — 5.0 IP

— 4 H

— 2 R (2 ER)

— 1 HR

— 2 BB, 3 K

— 76 Pitches (48 Strikes) ERA up to 2.48#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/J0DYnPqYOw — BlueJays Muse (@BlueJays_Muse) September 2, 2023

Since returning from Tommy John surgery, Ryu has been dealing for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has a 2.48 RA and is holding hitters to a .213 batting average in six starts this season. If the former All-Star and Cy Young runner-up can hold up the rest of the way, then New York should pounce on Ryu in the offseason.

A southpaw-heavy starting staff will be a turn-off for some fans, but Jordan Montgomery and Hyun-Jin Ryu's reliability trounces conventional wisdom. Besides, it wouldn't hurt the Mets to try something different.

They don't need to chase another World Series at the 2023 Winter Meetings. Waiving the white flag on next regular season shouldn't be an acceptable route either, though. There is a healthy middle that can work to correct the past mistakes without over-correcting them.

It is a fine line to walk, but the Mets must be willing to keep taking chances. A bad year can't transport this franchise and fan base back into the dreary past.