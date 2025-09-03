The New York Mets are heating up at the right time, and they have rookie pitcher Nolan McLean to thank. During Tuesday night’s 12-5 win over the Detroit Tigers, the Mets rookie pitcher turned in another gem, drawing comparisons to one of the most iconic debuts in MLB history—Fernando Valenzuela’s legendary 1981 start.

McLean became the first rookie pitcher since Valenzuela to start his career 4-0 with a sub-1.50 ERA and record at least 25 strikeouts over his first four career starts. It’s a stat line so rare, it had remained untouched for over four decades.

OPTAstats took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to highlight the incredible achievement, sparking viral buzz and renewed hope in the Mets playoff race.

“Nolan McLean of the @Mets is the second MLB pitcher to go 4-0 with a sub-1.50 ERA and 25+ strikeouts over his first 4 career starts (since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913)

The other was Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.”

The rookie pitcher’s final line was impressive — 6.0 innings with 7 strikeouts, 2 earned runs, 4 hits allowed, and 2 walks. After giving up two runs in the first inning, McLean responded by retiring 14 consecutive batters, showcasing poise far beyond his experience.

Through four starts, McLean now sports a 1.37 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a sub-1.00 WHIP across 26.1 innings. His dominance is helping anchor a rotation that has struggled with consistency from veterans like Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea.

With the win, the club improved to 75-64, remaining 5.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East while building a 5.0-game cushion in the Wild Card race over the Cincinnati Reds. With 23 games left, they’re tracking toward 88–89 wins—right in the thick of October contention.

The Mets standout rookie isn’t just chasing wins—he’s chasing history. And as comparisons to Fernandomania grow louder, so does the hype surrounding what the 24-year-old could mean for New York this postseason and beyond.