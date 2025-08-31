Things got heated in a game Sunday between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins. Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara hit Mets batter Mark Vientos with a pitch, that caused tempers to flare. The teams' benches soon cleared as Alcantara had some words for the Mets.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning of the game, with Miami leading 5-0. Alcantara had to be restrained by teammates as he yelled at Brandon Nimmo, and other Mets players. Even the home plate umpire had to stand in the way.

Alcantara's pitch hit Vientos near his legs. The pitch was thrown inside. Vientos gave a hard glare to Alcantara, while walking to first base and lifting his arms toward the pitcher. Alcantara shouted some words at Vientos.

It was then that the benches and bullpens cleared. The good news is that no punches were thrown as things soon calmed down. The Marlins ended up defeating New York on Sunday, 5-1.

Mets are hoping for a strong finish to the 2025 season

The Mets have struggled in the month of August. New York was leading the National League East at one point, but the club has fallen into second place. While the Mets have victories in six of their last 10 games, New York lost three of the four games against the Marlins in this series.

It's certainly understandable for the Mets to be frustrated. New York has been very inconsistent on offense. The team mustered just a single run on Sunday. On Friday, New York scored 19 runs en route to a 19-9 victory over Miami.

Mets fans have high expectations for this team. After the club's run last season to the NLCS, New York was able to bring in talent like Juan Soto before the 2025 season. While things were going well for the Mets, wins have been much harder to come by in the last few months.

The Mets are now 73-64 on the season, following the defeat to Miami Sunday. New York opens a three-game series Monday against the Detroit Tigers.

