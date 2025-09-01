The New York Mets are counting on more than talent this September—they're riding the red-hot bat of Juan Soto. Over his last 10 games, Soto is slashing .333 with 11 hits, 4 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. That scorching stretch continued on Labor Day against the Detroit Tigers, where Soto powered a dramatic 10-8 win over the Tigers and followed it with a statement that could define the season. With both his performance and his words, Soto has ignited the Mets playoff push at a critical moment.

In a pivotal showdown at Comerica Park, the Mets star flipped the momentum in the fourth inning with a grand slam off starter Charlie Morton. The 412-foot blast—his 36th of the season and first in September—gave the club a 6-3 lead in what quickly became a high-scoring slugfest. Soto wasn’t finished. He later added a clutch triple that drove in two more to reclaim the lead in the sixth, capping a dominant performance by going 2-for-3 with six RBIs, two walks, and a presence that fueled the Mets in the opener of this three-game set.

Following the win, Soto spoke with the media and emphasized just how vital this month is for teams chasing October.

The NY Post’s Mike Puma took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a quote from the 26-year-old Dominican slugger, highlighting what he believes separates true contenders from the rest.

“This is the month. I feel like whoever gets hot in September is the team that goes all the way.”

The quote wasn’t just a soundbite—it was a call to action. As a pivotal part of the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run and a postseason contributor with the cross-town New York Yankees, Juan Soto understands the weight that September carries. Now in Queens, the five-time Silver Slugger's words have become a rallying cry for a Mets team clinging to its spot in the tight NL Wild Card race.

Against the Tigers, Soto wasn’t the only one making an impact. Jeff McNeil went 2-for-4 with a double, and Luis Torrens chipped in three hits and two RBIs to help fuel the offense. Edwin Diaz locked down his 25th save of the season, but the outing again exposed the Mets' pitching concerns. Sean Manaea surrendered five earned runs in just 3.2 innings, and the bullpen had to navigate high-stress situations to preserve the lead.

Following the club’s win this afternoon, the Mets’ position in the NL Wild Card race remains precarious. As of September 1, they trail the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres by 4.5 games in the standings while clinging to the final postseason spot. With a pivotal series against the Cincinnati Reds to open the first week of September—and another against the Padres in the second—the margin for error is razor-thin, and the urgency to stay hot has never been higher.

Soto’s surge is backing up his bold words. Since August 1, he’s batting .288 with 30 hits, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 29 runs in 29 games—proof of his consistent power. Over a longer stretch, he’s hitting .276 with 27 homers and 63 RBIs since June 1, showing he’s not just talking—he’s leading. That presence will be crucial as the Mets playoff push continues, with the team set to regroup during their upcoming break before diving into a pivotal stretch of September games.