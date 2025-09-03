The New York Mets may have found a rotation revelation in rookie Nolan McLean, and Carlos Mendoza isn’t hiding his excitement.

Following the Mets’ 12-5 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Tuesday night, the manager offered high praise for McLean’s performance. In just his fourth career MLB start, the 24-year-old continued to impress as New York's playoff chase intensifies.

SNYtv took to the network’s official X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a video of the Mets manager discussing the rookie pitcher’s outing after moving to 4-0 to begin his career.

“Another impressive outing from him. That's what you call pitching. Understanding you have to make adjustments and find a way to go 5 or 6 innings”

McLean’s night began with early traffic on the bases, allowing two runs in the first inning. But from that point on, he was nearly untouchable—retiring the final 14 batters he faced and finishing with seven strikeouts over six strong innings. The right-hander now holds a 1.37 ERA through 26.1 innings in the big leagues.

The win kept the Mets playoff push alive, improving their record to 75-64. They remain within striking distance in the NL East while holding the final Wild Card spot. Offensively, Juan Soto homered, Pete Alonso went deep twice, and Brandon Nimmo led a multi-hit effort that helped the club pull away victorious.

What makes the rookie right-hander's run even more impressive is its historical context. He’s the first pitcher in Mets history to win his first four MLB starts, surpassing legends like Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden. Across the league, no one has posted a 4-0 record with a sub-1.50 ERA to begin a career in over a decade.

While Mendoza’s tone was supportive, fans on social media suggested his praise might also carry a message. Some speculated that veterans in the Mets rotation, such as Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, could be feeling added pressure to step up.

Regardless, the message is clear that adaptability and composure matter, and McLean is showing both. For the Mets, it could be the kind of in-house breakthrough that tilts the playoff race in their favor.