The New York Mets came out with a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon. New York won 10-8 behind a grand slam from superstar outfielder Juan Soto. It was a slugfest between two of the best teams in baseball entering September. And it was a game that saw baseball's highest-paid player make history never seen before.

Soto hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Later in the game, he drove in two runs on a triple. This made the Mets superstar the first player in modern MLB history with a go-ahead grand slam and a go-ahead multi-run triple, according to OptaSTATS.

Soto finished the game with six runs batted in. It was a needed performance from the Mets star. New York had lost a series against the Miami Marlins entering this series against Detroit. They trailed the Philadelphia Phillies by six games in the NL East entering play on Monday.

Soto now has 36 home runs and 90 runs batted in on the season. He is also slashing .257/.397/.518 for the season through 136 games to this point. He has been a major part of this Mets offense despite a bit of a slow start to the 2025 campaign.

This game was a punch to the gut for the Tigers, though. Detroit starter Charlie Morton struggled again, and the bullpen did not fare much better. While the Tigers remain the only team with 80 or more wins in the American League, there are concerning things this team will need to clean up before October rolls around.

The Mets and Tigers will continue their series on Tuesday evening. They will wrap up this three-game set on Wednesday afternoon on MLB Network. Following this series, the Mets will continue their 10-game road-trip with a series against the NL Wild Card hopeful Cinicnnati Reds on Friday evening.