Juan Soto is off to a great start in September, as he put the New York Mets on his back and carried them to a 10-8 victory in Monday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. Soto has always been under the microscope in the 2025 MLB season, his first with the Mets, with many critical of his production.

But against the Tigers, Soto performed like the player who signed a monster 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets last December. Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in a career-high six runs against the Tigers, as the Mets improved to 10 games above .500 with a 74-64 record.

Former MLB outfielder Chris Young, who was also an All-Star in 2010 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, offered a bold September outlook for the 26-year-old Dominican star.

“Y'all know what month it is? It's Soto September… he's about to take off and he's about to make everyone hush their mouth,” Young shared (via MLB Network).

“Y'all know what month it is? It's Soto September… he's about to take off and he's about to make everyone hush their mouths…” – @CY24_7 Juan Soto has a 1.074 OPS since August 1st and was tied for the most stolen bases in August with 11!@Mets | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/FORiS0ws9s — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 2, 2025

Juan Soto has already started to heat up in August. That month, he slashed .277/.435/.574 with a 1.009 OPS, 10 home runs, 22 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. For what it's worth, in September of 2024, while still with the New York Yankees, Soto hit .267/.417/.453 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and two stolen bases.

The Mets are still trying to catch the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East standings. They are six games behind Philadelphia through Monday. At the very least, the Mets want to punch a wild-card ticket to the 2025 MLB postseason.

They will have to keep on winning to do that, as the Cincinnati Reds and the red-hot San Francisco Giants remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot. Having Juan Soto heat up in September surely would benefit the Mets, who are given just a 7.7 percent chance to win the NL East division at the moment by FanGraphs.

The Mets will look to take down Detroit again this Tuesday, with promising rookie Nolan McLean making his second career start, while the Tigers will have Sawyer Gipson-Long on the mound.