Before the New York Mets even took the field for Opening Day, Edwin Diaz was ruled out for the season with unfortunate injury. But Diaz has been battling back and is looking to make his return to the Mets sooner than some might expect.

Despite the Mets being out of the playoff hunt, Diaz is still hoping to pitch by the end of the season, via Tim Britton of The Athetic. Diaz has been impressed with his recovery process thus far and still wants to make a 2023 impact.

“The goal is, I want to pitch this year,” Diaz said. “The progress has been perfect.”

The lights out closer threw his first official bullpen session on Sunday, coming out healthy. He'll look to continue to ramp things up as he makes his return from injury. If things continue to go well, perhaps New York gives him an opportunity.

Diaz is working his way back from a knee injury he suffered at the World Baseball Classic. He was forced to undergo surgery to repair his patellar tendon. In his absence, the Mets haven't been able to pick up the slack and see their season essentially over with their 60-71 record.

Still, Edwin Diaz is interested in pitching before the year ends. Maybe the Mets decide it isn't worth it to risk Diaz's health in a lost season. But after walking the long road back, Diaz isn't worried about optics. As New York looks towards next season, they'll want Diaz pitching in the ninth inning full-time once again. As this season closes out, the Mets might get a sneak peak.