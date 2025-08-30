The New York Mets mashed their way to victory Friday, making franchise history with a 19-9 thrashing of the Miami Marlins. New York hammered six home runs in the offensive outburst, avenging a series-opening loss to Miami.

After bouncing back in a big way, the Mets looked to continue rolling with David Peterson on the mound Saturday. And the All-Star lefty broke out some special gear for the start.

David Peterson is wearing a Kobe Bryant themed glove today

Peterson paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a custom glove for his outing against Miami. The black mitt featured purple and gold accents and read “Mamba” on one side and “8/24” on the other. The digits signify the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

David Peterson endures worst career start

Unfortunately, Peterson did not bring the Mamba mentality to the mound Saturday. The Mets hurler got smacked around by the Marlins, enduring the worst start of his career. Peterson gave up five runs in the first inning for the first time since 2022. He appeared to recover from the shelling in the second inning, retiring the side in order. But the Marlins continued the onslaught in the third.

Peterson allowed the first five Marlins’ batters to reach base in the third inning before he was mercifully pulled. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave the ball to Chris Devenski, who induced a double play before getting a ground out to end the inning. But the damage was done.

Peterson worked into the third but failed to record a single out. He finished his career-worst performance by allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks in two innings.

The Mets battled back as Mark Vientos homered for the second straight game. Vientos has been red-hot with six home runs in his last eight contests. His three-run blast in the third inning made it an 8-5 game.

Juan Soto added a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the Mets within two runs of the Marlins. The All-Star right fielder is now up to 34 home runs on the season after going deep in consecutive games.

New York’s offense is confident after setting a new home-game team record with 19 runs on Friday, evening the series with Miami 1-1. The team also got a strong start from rookie Jonah Tong in the bounce-back victory. The Mets’ top pitching prospect impressed in his major league debut, getting his first win as a pro behind tons of run support.