After getting buried early thanks to a career-worst start by David Peterson, the New York Mets battled back against the Miami Marlins. Down 8-2 in the bottom of the third inning, New York attempted to dig itself out of a hole. The comeback ultimately fell short as Miami won 11-8. But Mets’ star Juan Soto joined Barry Bonds in an exclusive club despite the losing effort.

Soto had a huge day at the plate, going 2-2 with two home runs and two walks while adding three RBI and scoring three runs. With Saturday’s effort, the veteran right fielder is up to 35 homers and 111 walks on the year.

It’s the fifth straight season that Soto has recorded 25+ home runs and 110+ walks. That ties him with Barry Bonds, Jim Thome and Ralph Kiner for the second-most consecutive seasons accomplishing the feat, per Sarah Langs. Only Ted Williams has more consecutive 25-homer, 110-walk campaigns. The Splendid Splinter did it six straight times.

Juan Soto joins MLB legends with HR/BB feat

Soto has put early struggles adjusting to his new team behind him as he’s in the midst of yet another MVP-caliber season. The four-time All-Star is slashing .254/.395/.508 with 35 homers, 84 RBI, 102 runs and a major league-leading 111 walks in 134 games. Soto’s also running more than ever, with a career-high 25 stolen bases. He’s up to 4.7 bWAR with a 151 OPS+ in his Mets debut.

Soto has three home runs, three walks and five RBI in his last two games. And, in addition to rubbing elbows with Barry Bonds in baseball lore, he also joined another exclusive group.

Soto tied Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx for the most games with a homer and a walk before turning 27 with his performance against Miami Saturday. Despite still being two months shy of turning 27, he already has 1,053 hits, 235 home runs and 880 walks in his career.

Juan Soto just tied Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx for the most games with at least one home run and one walk before turning 27. pic.twitter.com/vHw71iUPrS — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 30, 2025

While New York has fallen 5.5 games back in the division race, the team holds a 4.5-game lead for the third Wild Card berth. Soto believes the Mets will make the playoffs. And the eighth-year veteran is gearing up for a postseason push.

New York is 9-6 over its last 15 games. In that span, Soto has six home runs, 15 RBI, 16 runs, 19 walks and six stolen bases. He helped the Mets make franchise history in the series opener against Miami. New York scored a home-game team-record 19 runs in the win.