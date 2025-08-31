The Cincinnati Reds have leaned heavily on their young pitching staff this season, led by Cincinnati ace Hunter Greene. However, the club’s lack of consistent power hitting remains a glaring problem. That weakness has fueled speculation that the Reds could make a bold move this offseason, with free agent slugger Pete Alonso emerging as a potential fit if he leaves the New York Mets.

Cincinnati’s rotation has been among the best in the National League, ranking near the top in ERA and WAR. Greene has returned from injury to dominate down the stretch, posting a 2.81 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 77 innings. His presence has stabilized the Reds’ postseason hopes and given the team a reliable anchor every fifth day. Teammates praise his impact, with veteran Brent Suter calling him a “post-deadline acquisition” for the energy he brings.

Yet the offensive struggles remain undeniable. The Reds have endured 29 games with only one run or fewer and own a 3-48 record when trailing after six innings. For all of Greene’s brilliance, Cincinnati’s inability to produce runs consistently has kept the team from taking a stronger hold in the playoff race.

Pete Alonso could change the equation for the Reds

That is where Alonso could change the equation. The 30-year-old first baseman hit 34 home runs with 88 RBI last season, playing in all 162 games for New York. He followed it up with an improved campaign this year, batting .265 with 29 homers and 106 RBI while focusing on contact to complement his power. With his durability and track record, Alonso would immediately give Cincinnati the middle-of-the-order presence it has lacked.

National insiders have connected the Reds to Alonso, though they acknowledge it may be a long shot. Cincinnati is not often viewed as a destination for marquee free agents. Still, the dimensions of Great American Ball Park could make it an attractive landing spot for a slugger looking to boost his value.

The Reds front office faces critical decisions this winter. Greene and the rotation have proven they can carry the pitching load, but until the lineup adds a proven power bat, Cincinnati’s push to return to October baseball may fall short.