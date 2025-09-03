The New York Mets beat the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday to win a three-game set on the road. Before they go for a sweep in the Motor City, everyone was waxing poetic about New York's young starter. Nolan McLean threw six innings of two-run ball on Tuesday, but Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is more impressed by what happens off the field. He spoke with the media about the new ace's off-field presence after another great start.

“I know everyone's going to be talking about all the great stuff he's doing on the field, which is for sure warranted, but how he's going about his business, the day to day, it's super impressive,” Alonso said, per ESPN. “And that's the reason why he's able to do what he's been able to do on the field. … He's been a pro since he's come up, and there's no shock and awe for why he's found his success.”

In four starts with the Mets, McLean is 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA. Perhaps most importantly for New York, he has completed six innings in each of his last three starts. He has helped fix their problem of starters not going deep into games and, therefore, taxing the bullpen.

The Mets have a long history of developing elite starting pitchers in their minor-league system. From Tom Seaver and Nolan Ryan to Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey, they have had a lot of success on the mound in their history. McLean and Jonah Tong could join that group in the coming years. They are part of the reason that David Stearns did not go out and get starting pitchers in the offseason or at the deadline. Now, they have to pay off that trust.

The Mets finish off the series with the Tigers before heading to Cincinnati for a huge set against the Reds.