The New York Mets are hanging onto the last National League Wild Card spot as September begins. They are getting a great season out of Juan Soto in his first year, and Pete Alonso has been solid all 2025. But there is one key role player they likely won't see again this year. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Tuesday that Jesse Winker was shut down during his rehab of an oblique injury. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on the update from Detroit.

“Jesse Winker has been shut down from baseball activities. His season is likely over, according to Carlos Mendoza,” Puma reported.

Winker was key to the 2024 Mets' magical run to the NLCS. He played in seven postseason games, hitting .318 with a 1.168 OPS and four RBI. Despite poor regular-season numbers in Queens, there was hope he could return for some more October magic. That hope is just about extinguished, with less than four weeks to go before the postseason.

The Mets do have solid outfield depth that they have made it through the season with. Jose Siri is the defensive specialist, Starling Marte is still producing at a decent level, and Brandon Nimmo is having an excellent year. Winker would have been a great bench piece, but they won't miss him a ton.

The Mets have worked hard to fix their pitching after they struck out at the trade deadline. Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong have received rave reviews from coaches, teammates, and fans alike since joining the big club. That has raised their floor significantly, especially with Sean Manaea still struggling.

Without Winker, they will be looking for a new playoff hero. Mark Vientos has come on of late, and Luisangel Acuña just rejoined the team. Could one of those young players take over as the clutch October performer?