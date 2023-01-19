Steve Cohen is not only the owner of the New York Mets, he’s a long-time fan. So, as Pete Alonso inches closer to free agency, Cohen is in the unique position to understand the Mets’ checkered history with retaining their homegrown stars and in a position to reverse course moving forward.

Billy Eppler does not say if the Mets have had any extension talks with Pete Alonso or Jeff McNeil: "I always want to keep those internal" pic.twitter.com/DeKGBuz0Ig — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 17, 2023

In their 60-year history, the Mets have had one true franchise icon play his entire career with them. David Wright signed an eight-year, $138 million contract when Fred Wilpon owned the team in 2013 to finish his career with the Mets. It should be noted that the final years of that deal were marred by Wright’s spinal stenosis and he retired after missing all of 2017 and making two appearances in 2018.

Though that ended up being a bad baseball deal, the Mets’ intentions were solid. It was important to have Wright, who has more hits (1,777) and RBI (970) than any other player in franchise history, play the entirety of his career in blue and orange.

The Mets checkered past with franchise icons

But it hasn’t always been that way. Tom Seaver, nicknamed “The Franchise” and the greatest player in Mets history, was traded to the Cincinnati Reds after a contract dispute in 1977. Other iconic “Miracle Mets” like Jerry Koosman, Cleon Jones, Tug McGraw, and Bud Harrelson also were dealt away. 1980’s icons Mookie Wilson, Dwight Gooden, and Darryl Strawberry ended up playing for other teams. Later, it was Edgardo Alfonzo, Jose Reyes, and Matt Harvey. And just this winter, Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent.

Jacob deGrom, Texas Ranger pic.twitter.com/Ka3Y8910It — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) December 8, 2022

The Mets haven’t always been to blame but the bottom line is the bottom line. Wright remains the lone homegrown star to play his entire career with the team (Ed Kranepool played each of his 17 seasons with the Mets and was a member of the 1969 World Champions, but was not really a star).

Brandon Nimmo, a first-round pick by the Mets in 2011, signed an eight-year contract to remain in New York this offseason. Though not quite a franchise icon, at least not yet, Nimmo could one day end up alongside Wright.

This brings us to Alonso.

The case for Pete Alsonso to receive long-term contract extension with Mets

The All-Star first baseman is already one of the great sluggers and homegrown talents in Mets history. He set the single-season Mets record and the MLB rookie mark by smashing 53 home runs in 2019. He led MLB with 131 RBI last season when he also hit 40 bombs. He has won two Home Run Derbies.

A Polar Bear appearance on the #Top10RightNow First Basemen list 🐻‍ Pete Alonso drove in a staggering 131 RBIs and hit 40 homers for the @Mets in 2022, putting him at #⃣5⃣. pic.twitter.com/YuySvxrUzj — MLB Now (@MLBNow) January 19, 2023

After four seasons, Alonso already is seventh in Mets history with 146 home runs and second, behind Mike Piazza, with a .535 slugging percentage. He’s low maintenance, durable, and a diligent worker. He’s respected and beloved by his teammates.

And there’s one more thing.

Mets fans love him.

The “Polar Bear” has a big personality and is a perfect blue-collar fit in New York. Funny, personable, and down to earth, Alonso coined the colorful #LFGM hashtag that is now a Mets staple.

7/31/19: Pete Alonso tweets #LFGM for the first time 8/5/19: He says it Today’s Time Machine Tuesday: The birth of a rallying cryhttps://t.co/EzJOtMGR94pic.twitter.com/5EHcCB7r50 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 12, 2020

Alonso is one of the best first basemen in the game. He’s popular as hell at Citi Field. And he can become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

There’s no reason to let Alonso even reach his walk year next season when it’s easier for a player to bypass an extension the closer he gets to free agency.

Cohen has spent enormous amounts of money this season already. Now’s the time to ante up and retain one of their own for the rest of his career.

Pete Alonso is as perfect a candidate for a contract extension as the Mets have ever had. The time is now to get it done and make sure Alonso ends up an iconic New York Met.