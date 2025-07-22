St. Louis Cardinals' star Ryan Helsley has had his name in trade rumors for the last two seasons. The Cardinals entered 2025 intending to be a contender, but are also building a roster for the long term. This team could make multiple moves that see improvement while also trading away veteran players.

The Athletic's newest MLB trade deadline piece reassures that the Cardinals have some tough decisions to make.

“The Cardinals are building for the long-term — and that won’t change at the trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they won’t buy if they can land the right starting pitcher without giving up any significant pieces of their future; they will. However, they’ll also be open to selling with relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz all impending free agents. Helsley has the most trade value, and the Mets and Phillies could get into a bidding war if St. Louis decides to trade him.”

Helsley has been with the Red Birds since 2019. He has a career ERA of 2.69. It will. be very difficult to replace him, but there are many teams who would pay top dollar for one of the best closers in the game. The Mets and Phillies desperately need bullpen help as two of the two teams in the NL. If the Cardinals are selling, the package they could get back for Helsley could be huge.

St. Louis has had superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado surface in trade rumors as well. The future Hall of Famer has been in St. Louis since 2021, when he was traded to the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies. He won't be a free agent until 2028, so if the team believes they are contenders, just 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the NL, then they should seriously consider holding on to him.

“The Cardinals could still move Nolan Arenado and be willing to pay down his contract; a team like the Tigers makes a lot of sense in that scenario because St. Louis could include a reliever in the deal as well. (Arenado has a full no-trade clause he’d have to waive.) The Cardinals could also use a right-handed-hitting outfielder. Expect them to toe the line between buying and selling depending on what moves are available to them.”

