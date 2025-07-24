It's been a (mostly) positive season thus far for the New York Mets, who currently sit 15 games above the .500 mark at 59-44 after a recent home sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. The Mets got off to a blazing start to the year, stumbled mightily earlier this summer, but now seemed to have regained their footing post All-Star break.

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, some are wondering what the Mets' strategy will be, and recently, ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield floated a trade that would send Twins pitcher Griffin Jax to New York.

“One guarantee of the trade deadline: The Mets will add to the bullpen, probably with more than one trade,” predicted Schoenfield, noting also that “…the bullpen had a 2.78 ERA through May, but that figure is over 5.00 since the beginning of June (ranking near the bottom of the majors).”

Regarding Jax, Schoenfield warned, “Don't be fooled by his 4.09 ERA: He has 68 strikeouts and 12 walks in 44 innings with a 97-mph heater. He's an elite strikeout reliever, the type you want on the mound in October.”

Indeed, the Mets could certainly use some help in the bullpen, which has blown multiple sizable leads over the last couple months, causing immense angst among the fanbase.

A roller coaster of a season for the Mets

The Mets entered the 2025 MLB campaign with immense expectations, coming off of a trip to the NLCS a year ago and then having added superstar Juan Soto on a record-breaking contract in free agency.

For the early part of the new campaign, the Mets looked the part of a bona fide World Series contender, getting off to a huge lead in the NL East even with Soto getting off to a relatively pedestrian start to the year.

However, the Mets then hit a wall earlier this summer, losing several puzzling series to less talented opponents and causing fans to wonder if their hot start was simply a blip on the radar.

The good news is that the team has since seemed to mostly recover from that rough patch, but that still likely won't stop the Mets' front office from looking to make improvements at the deadline.

The MLB deadline is set for July 31.