The New York Mets have made a timely MLB roster move, reclaiming right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia off waivers from the New York Yankees after his recent DFA. With mounting injuries in the Mets bullpen, the organization had little choice but to circle back to a familiar face who impressed in a brief stint earlier this month.

Garcia, 31, is no stranger to Queens. He signed a minor-league deal with the Mets this past offseason and was briefly called up in July, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings over two appearances. However, he was designated for assignment when Kodai Senga returned from the injured list. Garcia was quickly scooped up by the Yankees, where he made just one appearance, surrendering three earned runs over 2.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves before being designated for assignment again.

Now, Garcia returns to a bullpen in desperate need of reinforcements. Injuries have hit the Mets bullpen hard, sidelining A.J. Minter (lat strain), Danny Young (elbow issue), Drew Smith (elbow soreness), Dedniel Nunez (elbow inflammation), and Max Kranick (recovering from elbow surgery). Jose Butto is also out due to illness. That has left the club scrambling, and Garcia — who already showed reliability in a small sample — presents a low-risk, high-familiarity option.

This roster move requires Garcia to be added directly to the big-league roster, as he is out of minor league options. With the Mets sitting at 56-44 and firmly in the playoff hunt, they can’t afford continued bullpen instability in the second half of the season.

The journeyman reliever's stat line is modest but promising with 7.1 innings pitched, a 3.68 ERA, five strikeouts, and an impressive 0.82 WHIP over three appearances. His lone outing with the Bronx Bombers inflated his ERA, but his effectiveness during his previous appearances with the Mets gives the team reason for hope. In 30.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse this season, he recorded a 4.45 ERA across 24 games.

Having previously played for the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Athletics, Washington Nationals, and both New York teams, Garcia has worn a lot of jerseys. But it’s in Queens where he’s looked the most comfortable.

With limited bullpen depth, the Mets hope this under-the-radar roster move can stabilize the relief corps and keep their playoff push on track.