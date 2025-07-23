The New York Mets are entrenched in a contentious NL East race with the Philadelphia Phillies. Juan Soto has turned it on of late, and their pitching injuries are finally ending. But one key member of the club has not been pulling his weight of late. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitless in his last 30 at-bats, the longest streak of his career.

Francisco Lindor is 0 for his last 30 It's the longest hitless streak of his career pic.twitter.com/SchyWxp1aB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lindor went 0-4 in the Mets' win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. He has not had a hit since his second at-bat of the July 12 game against the Kansas City Royals. He finished that series with seven straight hitless at-bats, went hitless against the Reds, and now two games against the Angels without a knock.

Lindor has seen his batting average drop from .263 to .245 during the slump. The Mets lost that final game to the Royals and dropped the series to Cincinnati. Thankfully for Lindor, the Amazins have already won the series against the Angels, making the noise around this slump a touch quieter.

Other Mets players have been picking up the slack with Lindor struggling. Francisco Alvarez hit a huge two-run homer in Tuesday's game against the Angels, lifting them to a 3-2 victory. Soto and Brett Baty each had two RBI in the first win over the Halos, which was a 7-5 score.

Last year, Lindor started the year with a .195 batting average and .630 OPS in his first 44 games. Then, manager Carlos Mendoza moved him to the lead-off position. He hit .304 as the lead-off hitter, with 26 homers and 70 RBI in 108 games. This entire stretch has come with him hitting second, coinciding with Brandon Nimmo's return. Could a return to the lead-off spot help Lindor?

The Mets and Angels square off in the series finale at Citi Field on Wednesday. Can Lindor snap the drought before the series ends?