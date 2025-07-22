As the New York Mets look to capture first place in the NL East, the team received a boost on Tuesday afternoon. Before the second game of their series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, Mets beat reporter Mike Puma posted on X (formerly Twitter) that starting outfielder Starling Marte would be activated from the IL.

“Starling Marte is back from the injured list,” posted Puma on the social media platform. “Jared Young is optioned.”

Although Young filled in admirably during Marte's absence, it was clear that New York missed both his bat in the lineup and presence in the field. As the veteran makes his return, the Mets' focus will continue to be on first place in their division. A win against the Angels would certainly help in that quest. Will Marte have an instant impact on New York's chances as the MLB trade deadline approaches?

Mets look to make another deep October run in 2025

During Marte's absence, it was clear what he brings to the Mets lineup. Unfortunately, it is an occurrence that has happened far too often since he signed with the team a few years ago. The most he's played was 118 games in 2022, as he hasn't hit the 100-game mark in any other season with New York. If the Mets are going to make yet another run to the NL Championship Series, if not further, then a healthy Marte in the lineup will certainly make a difference.

This is the last year of Marte's current deal, as he will turn 37 in October. He likely won't receive another long-term deal that he got from New York, as the injuries have been a major concern. Will he be able to stay healthy and impact a Mets team that could certainly use his contribution in their bid to lock in a spot in the World Series? If so, then the money they've spent on him might just be worth it.