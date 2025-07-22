On Tuesday, the New York Mets made a great deal of transaction moves ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field.

The biggest move of them all involves the return of Starling Marte to the lineup. The Mets are getting back a veteran hitter who always shows up in big moments.

The Mets also designated reliever Chris Devenski for assignment. This move is surprising. The right-hander has a 2.38 ERA in 10 appearances on the season and has done a great job keeping runners off the base paths with a 0.88 WHIP. Devenski has had a lengthy career with its ups and downs. His career started great with the Houston Astros as he saw two straight seasons with an ERA below 2.70. However, his ERA jumped to above 4.00 for seven straight seasons, with three of them over an ERA of 8.50.

After Devenski was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays from the Angels in 2023, his ERA was elite again at 2.08 in nine appearances before another rough season last year. His first season in New York was going well, and there is a chance another team will take a chance on him.

The Mets made more transactions. Infielder Jared Young and right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget were sent down to Triple-A Syracuse following last night's win. Left-handed pitcher Brandon Wadell was added to the 15-day IL, and then right-handed pitcher Justin Garza has been called up from Syracuse. Lastly, right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia has reported to the Mets and will be active for the game tonight. Garcia and Garza will replace Devenski and Herget in the bullpen.

The Mets lost their lead in the NL East but are just 0.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies. A win tonight and a loss by the Phillies will see them flip spots. NY is about to go out West for a road trip against the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.